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Tickets to Lions’ ASEAN Championship semi-final, first leg to go on sale on Aug 12

Lions players singing the national anthem during the ASEAN Championship Group A match against Indonesia at Jalan Besar Stadium on Aug 7.

SINGAPORE – Tickets for Singapore’s ASEAN Championship semi-final first-leg match against Thailand will go on sale at 11am on Aug 12 via Tickethotline, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has announced.

The tickets cost $49 for Category 1 and $35 for Category 2 for the knockout stage, compared to those for the Lions’ home matches during the group stage, which were priced at $35 and $25 respectively.

In a media statement on Aug 11, the FAS said that tickets to the Aug 15 (9pm) match at the Jalan Besar Stadium will be available exclusively through the online sales channel and that there will be no box office or on-site ticket sales. Ticket prices exclude ticketing fees of $1.20 per ticket and a five per cent transaction fee, said FAS.

A total of 5,113 supporters at a sold-out Jalan Besar watched Singapore carve out a gritty comeback 1-1 draw with Indonesia on Aug 7.

Tickets for the away fixture in Bangkok are on sale on the same platform, priced at 500 baht (S$19.33) excluding booking fees.

Gavin Lee’s side, which finished behind Vietnam in Group A with two wins and two draws, will head to Bangkok’s Rajamangala Stadium for the away leg against Group B winners Thailand on Aug 18. Vietnam will face Malaysia in the last four on Aug 16 and Aug 19.

The FAS said that home zones are designated for Singapore fans and supporters only, and away zones for away supporters. It added that it reserves the right to deny entry to, or remove from the venue, any patron found in a zone not designated for their supported team, without refund, including, for example, patrons in home zones wearing away team colours or attire, or otherwise visibly showing support for the away team.

According to The Kallang Group, the National Stadium will not be available to host the semi-final first leg match, and the first leg of the final on Aug 22 if Singapore qualify, because it needs 2½ weeks to dismantle the set-up for the National Day Parade and get the pitch ready.

“Event venues at the Kallang are secured with due consideration for the set-up and tear-down time required. These preparation and reinstatement windows are not reflected in our events calendar,” said a spokesperson for The Kallang Group, in response to queries from The Straits Times.

In the 2024 edition, Thailand and Singapore met in the group stage, with the Thais securing a 4-2 win at the National Stadium. The Thais advanced to the final before succumbing 5-3 over two legs to Vietnam.

The 94th-ranked Thais have dominated the head-to-head record against the Lions, winning all of the last 10 meetings. Their most recent victory came in November 2025, when they edged Singapore 3-2 in an international friendly in Thailand.