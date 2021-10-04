LONDON • Harry Kane's drought now stands at six English Premier League games - he missed the opener because of a lack of fitness - his longest scoreless streak in the competition since the 2015-16 campaign.

But despite their star striker's misfiring form, Tottenham yesterday managed to ease the pressure on Nuno Espirito Santo as Matt Targett's decisive own goal capped an improved display in their 2-1 win against Aston Villa.

The Portuguese manager had overseen three successive losses in as many top-flight games and Spurs were wobbling again after Ollie Watkins cancelled out Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's opener for his first goal of the season.

Another frustrating result would have piled extra scrutiny on Nuno heading into the international break but Targett's own goal - the result of a forceful run by Son Heung-min - lifted the tension at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"We needed a win but a well-deserved win. We did a good match against tough opponents. It's important for the boys and the fans," he said.

"We are aware we have been through a tough moment. When the players gel and combine, they can do very good.

"We have to find the balance between the defensive and attacking part of the game. This is our focus, what can we do to improve?"

Tame defeats against bitter London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea in their previous two league matches had raised questions about Nuno just a few months into his reign.

The former Wolves boss was far from first choice to replace Jose Mourinho in the close-season and there have already been reports the players are "bored" of his rigid training methods.

Against that troubled backdrop, a first win in four league games, secured with a slightly more enterprising performance, should buy him a little breathing space.

"Many times we conceded and went flat but this time the team did well," Nuno said.

6 Harry Kane hasn't scored in any of his last six EPL appearances, his longest scoreless streak in the competition since the 2015-16 campaign.

11 Goals Son Heung-min has been directly involved in his last 12 EPL games at home (6 goals, 5 assists).

"Villa are a very good team with the press, so it was about taking risks. All the players did well. When they are confident, they are unstoppable."

Initially, apprehension at Tottenham's predicament was palpable among the 53,000 crowd.

Heading into this weekend, Tottenham's 56 shots were the fewest of any Premier League team this season, a statistic that underlined the conservative tactics used by Nuno which have perplexed fans.

But Villa lacked the cutting edge required to take advantage of Tottenham's nerves, leaving visiting manager Dean Smith frustrated, especially after their upset of Manchester United at Old Trafford a week ago.

"I didn't think there was an awful lot in the match. We started both halves really well and they had the outstanding player on the pitch in Son Heung-min, he set up the winner and caused us problems all game," he said.

"We have had an indifferent start but we have a belief among the group now. It wasn't to be today but we certainly have a lot of confidence and belief in this group."

Elsewhere across London, newcomers Brentford's superb start to life in the Premier League continued to gather steam after Yoane Wissa struck an added-time winner for a 2-1 away victory over West Ham.

Jarrod Bowen thought he had grabbed a point for the Hammers when he equalised 10 minutes from time after Bryan Mbeumo's opener but the Bees' last-minute stinger moved them up to seventh in the table with 12 points. West Ham are a point behind in ninth.

