Three-match bans and fines for Kim and Mustafic

Lion City Sailors head coach Kim Do-hoon and Tampines Rovers assistant coach Mustafic Fahrudin have both been fined and suspended for three games for clashing at the end of their teams' Singapore Premier League (SPL) match on July 24.

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) disciplinary committee (DC) meted out the punishments last night, which barred the duo from the dressing rooms and benches for their next three SPL games. Kim was also fined $2,000 and Fahrudin $3,000.

In addition, the Sailors and Stags copped a $5,000 fine each for their players' conduct.

The suspensions mean that Kim will not be on the bench for the SPL leaders' matches against the Young Lions on Saturday, Tanjong Pagar United (Aug 20) and Hougang United (Aug 26).

Tampines will be without Fahrudin when they meet Tanjong Pagar (Saturday), Albirex Niigata (Aug 19) and the Young Lions (Aug 24).

A fifth charge - for the Sailors over the conduct of their fans - was dropped by the DC at a hearing last week.

Then, the independent panel had found former South Korea striker Kim guilty of headbutting Fahrudin, an ex-Singapore midfielder, near the end of the game.

They had also found Fahrudin, 41, guilty of violent conduct for his reaction to the incident - he confronted the Sailors coach, 52, after the game, and was pictured with his hands around his neck.

Several players from both sides also became engaged in a shoving match as a fracas broke out following the incidents between the two coaches at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

In a media statement yesterday, DC chairman K. Bala Chandran explained Fahrudin's heavier fine by saying: "(He) was seen via video footage to have moved towards (Kim) on three separate occasions, which unfortunately further escalated the situation, rather than defusing it.

"In this regard, the DC agreed that his actions merit the higher fine imposed."

Sailors sporting director Badri Ghent said the club were dedicated to "working both within our own club and in the broader community to foster the values of respect and good sportsmanship".

He added: "We regret that fans had to witness the unfortunate events that took place at the game (with Tampines).

"These events do not represent the values that we espouse as a club.

"We are grateful that the DC has dismissed the charges concerning the conduct of our spectators."

A hearing was originally scheduled to take place four days after the match, but an adjournment was announced mere hours before it was due to take place.

This was after the DC agreed to the Sailors' request for more time to "investigate the facts before... presenting their case".

This drew Tampines chairman Desmond Ong's ire, and he said his club were surprised by the decision and shocked by the way it was communicated to them - they received a formal notification more than four hours after a media statement was sent out by the FAS.

Ong could not be reached last night.

The DC is an independent panel which oversees all disciplinary cases presented before it. Its findings, resolutions and penalties for cases are made without any involvement by the FAS council or its secretariat.