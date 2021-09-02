Three Lions eye trophy

LONDON • England manager Gareth Southgate believes the Three Lions are humble enough and therefore closer to ending their wait to win a first major tournament since 1966, with the Qatar World Cup just over a year away.

Southgate's side return to action this week for the first time since losing the Euro 2020 final in July on penalties to Italy in World Cup qualifiers against Hungary, Andorra and Poland.

They will travel to the Puskas Arena to face the Hungarians today, before hosting Andorra on Sunday and ending with a trip to Poland next Wednesday.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference yesterday, Southgate said: "We are a team that have made progress because we've shown humility in the way we are prepared to work, the way we defend as a team.

"We've got players who can create chances, but everything starts from the work ethic. If you lose that, you're vulnerable.

"We've got to make sure we are back to where we were, not thinking that just because we got to a final, we can walk out and beat teams."

Reaching Qatar should be a formality for a nation ranked fourth in the world, with expectations now to compete to win the World Cup for a second time rather than make up the numbers in the Middle East.

England's fortunes have been transformed since Southgate succeeded Sam Allardyce in 2016.

A first World Cup semi-final for 28 years in Russia in 2018 was followed by reaching the final of the European Championship for the first time in England's history.

Yet, for all the progress and plaudits earned along the way, some old failings came back to haunt them at Euro 2020 just when everything seemed to have lined up for their coronation as champions.

In losing semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup and 2019 Nations League and final of the Euro, Southgate's men could not have wished for a better start as they scored early.

But they failed to build on those leads, sitting back as Croatia, the Netherlands and Italy dominated possession before reaping their rewards in the second half.

Defeat by Italy on penalties also added to a litany of painful major tournament defeats in shootouts.

However, there is plenty of reason to believe England should be only stronger come the World Cup having learnt from those experiences with a still-young squad.

"The players have gained confidence from the progress that they've made, not only this summer but over the last years," Southgate added.

"Equally, we have to start again. The chance to have another run like that is under way. Mentally, it's a very big test for us. The two away games this week will be hugely challenging. Hungary are a good side, they've taken points off Poland, they took a point off France in the Euro and off Germany."

England have already taken maximum points from their opening three qualifiers to top Group I and could have qualification virtually secured by the end of next week.

The focus will be on how Southgate evolves the side that finished the Euro after coming under pressure to play a more expansive brand of football.

Jack Grealish had to watch most of the tournament from the bench, alongside the likes of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford as Southgate relied on two holding midfielders in Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips.

But Grealish has since sealed a Premier League record £100 million (S$185 million) move to Manchester City and could be let off the leash with more room for error in the qualifiers. Southgate confirmed that Sancho has a "small knock" from training, but England have no other injury concerns.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE