Three Lions call-ups for Maguire, Phillips

LONDON • England manager Gareth Southgate yesterday picked defender Harry Maguire in his Nations League squad prior to the Manchester United captain being found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated bribery attempts on the Greek island of Mykonos yesterday.

The 27-year-old, represented by his lawyers in court at a hearing, was convicted of all the charges, according to Sky News. He has pleaded not guilty and was released from police custody last Thursday.

On Maguire, Southgate told a news conference: "It is clearly a decision that is not straightforward and a decision that I could only take on the information I have.

"I have spoken to Harry, I have the insight to the story which is very different to what is being reported. Clearly if facts change or information changes, I have to review that decision.

"Harry regrets the fact he has brought that sort of focus and attention to the team - he apologised for that - but also has his own side of the story. I have a fantastic relationship with Harry... I have no reason to doubt what he is telling me."

England captain and Tottenham striker Harry Kane will be available for the Nations League matches against Iceland (Sept 5 in Reykjavik) and Denmark (Sept 8 in Copenhagen) despite being in quarantine following a trip to the Bahamas.

So too will Raheem Sterling, with the Manchester City forward passing a Covid-19 test after he was at a birthday party for Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt, who subsequently was infected by the virus.

Sterling, however, will have to undertake another test in order to enter England's biosphere "bubble".

United goalkeeper Dean Henderson and striker Mason Greenwood, City midfielder Phil Foden and Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who was handed his first call-up, will all have a chance to make their international debuts.

The 24-year-old Phillips, who helped his side clinch the Championship title last season and earn promotion to the English top flight for the first time in 16 years, was over the moon with the recognition.

"It is massive news for me, the club and my family. I am grateful for the opportunity," he said.

"I don't think I expected to get into the England squad this early, maybe I got lucky, I don't know. I'm obviously a very happy person and to break the news to my family is very important."

Midfielder Jack Grealish, who helped Aston Villa retain their Premier League status last season, however, was a surprise exclusion, as was Tottenham's Dele Alli.

The Chelsea quartet of Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi also missed out.

The Three Lions have not played since last November due to the disruption caused by Covid-19, which also forced Euro 2020 to be pushed back a year.

REUTERS