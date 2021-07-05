Three Lions boast swagger, style and strength in depth

LONDON • England put aside caution and fear to deliver a performance full of confidence bordering on swagger as they swept aside Ukraine 4-0 on Saturday to reach the Euro 2020 semi-finals, looking genuine title contenders in the process.

Wednesday's opponents Denmark may offer a sterner test at Wembley than Ukraine provided at the Olympic Stadium, and an eventual final against Spain or Italy is a different matter altogether.

But if there were any doubts about England's credentials, they were answered in Rome, the only time they needed to travel away from Wembley at Euro 2020.

Harry Kane scored twice - putting to bed the doubts raised by his sluggish form in the group stage - but from back to front, England played with poise and confidence.

Their first-choice centre-back pairing of John Stones and Harry Maguire not only took care of their defensive duties but also looked composed and elegant on the ball.

The Three Lions set a European Championship mark for the most consecutive games since the start of the tournament (five) without conceding once, facing just eight shots on target in four games, and their clean-sheet record stands at a record seven straight games.

Left-back Luke Shaw was equally outstanding in his bursts down the flank, providing pinpoint crosses for headed goals from Maguire and Kane.

England's left flank has become their most productive outlet here, with forward Raheem Sterling on the left setting up Kane for the team's fourth-minute opener.

This was his sixth career assist for the captain, and no two players have combined more in the past 21 years for England, highlighting the team's attacking chemistry.

On the opposite wing, making his first start of the tournament, Jadon Sancho, with his deft touch, speed and smart movement, showed why Manchester United have agreed a £73 million (S$136 million) deal to sign him from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund.

The strength in depth England have in all areas also makes them a scary proposition for any opponent.

After picking up a knock in training, Bukayo Saka, who impressed as a starter in both of their previous games, was omitted from the squad yet manager Gareth Southgate chose not to even bring fellow forward Jack Grealish off the bench despite calls for him to start against Ukraine.

Phil Foden has not been able to win back his starting place since being left out of England's match-day squad for their final group game and he also did not appear on Saturday, while Marcus Rashford has been used exclusively as a substitute so far.

The intense competition for places extends not just across the front line but also in midfield and the backline.

Jordan Henderson, who has yet to start at Euro 2020, came on against Ukraine and promptly nabbed his first international goal on his 62nd appearance, while the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ben Chilwell, Kieran Trippier and Jude Bellingham are all waiting in the wings.

And unlike their remaining opponents, Denmark and Italy or Spain, Southgate has not had to deal with any significant injury, absentee or suspension issues - all yellow-card accumulations have now been wiped out - here.

After their last-four loss to Croatia at the 2018 World Cup, this represents the second straight major tournament semi-final for Southgate's side and now the pressure is on to go all the way in what is essentially a "home" tournament for England.

"This group are not settling for a semi-final," said Maguire.

In Rome, they looked like title contenders and the omens are looking good.

The only other time England scored four goals in a knockout game of a major tournament was the 1966 World Cup final, their last success.

Now, they have to prove their worth back on home soil if 55 years of hurt are to end this weekend.

