Three EPL games are off owing to funeral

LONDON -Three Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend have been postponed due to policing pressures ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral next Monday, the Premier League announced.

Chelsea's home game against Liverpool and Manchester United's home game against Leeds United on Sunday have been called off, it said. Brighton's match against Crystal Palace on Saturday will also remain postponed.

Arsenal's Europa League clash with PSV Eindhoven on Thursday has also been deferred due to the lack of adequate security personnel, Uefa said.

But the English Football League, which manages the three divisions below the Premier League, said that matches will resume as scheduled from Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel has expressed his devastation after being sacked as manager of Chelsea following a poor start to the season. The German, 49, was given the boot last Wednesday, a day after his team suffered a shock 1-0 loss away to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening game of this season's Champions League.

"This is one of the most difficult statements I've ever had to write, and it is one which I hoped I would not need to do for many years. I am devastated that my time at Chelsea has come to an end," Tuchel tweeted on Sunday. "This is a club where I felt at home, both professionally and personally."

Tuchel made an instant impact when he replaced Frank Lampard in January 2021, reviving the west London club's Premier League season and taking them to the Champions League final, where they beat Manchester City.

He went on to win the Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup, and led the Blues to back-to-back FA Cup finals as well as the League Cup final in 2022. He lost all three.

Chelsea have since appointed former Brighton boss Graham Potter as their new manager, who said on Monday the vision showcased by the club's new American ownership had convinced him to join.

Potter's first game in charge will be their Champions League home clash against RB Salzburg on Wednesday.

REUTERS