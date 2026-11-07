Thomas Tuchel’s ‘up and down’ relationship with Jude Bellingham in a good place

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England manager Thomas Tuchel giving instructions to Jude Bellingham during a Nations League match in September 2026 against Spain.

LONDON - England boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed his “up and down” relationship with Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham is now in a good place.

Tuchel and Bellingham have endured a turbulent time together with the national team, but there is finally a sense of harmony between the pair.

Bellingham has twice won England’s player of the year award since Tuchel took charge in 2025.

But the German has not always appeared to be a big fan of the dynamic midfielder.

He was forced to apologise in 2025 after admitting his mother found some of Bellingham’s on-field behaviour “repulsive”.

Bellingham lost his place in the England team before the World Cup, sparking suggestions he might not make the tournament in North America.

But Tuchel eventually restored Bellingham to his starting line-up and was rewarded with strong performances from the 23-year-old during England’s run to the semi-finals.

Concerns of a schism between the pair have never been far away, but speaking on Nov 6, Tuchel told reporters: “It was a bit of an up and down (relationship) of course, but we are in a good place.

“I love to be his coach, he’s a top player, a very influential player and I think it goes both ways.

“If Jude was not feeling comfortable, he would not perform on that level.”

Tuchel must have boosted his approval rating in the Bellingham household when he named Jude’s brother Jobe in his squad for the forthcoming Nations League matches against Croatia and Spain.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Bellingham’s selections means the brothers are in line to become the first siblings to play together for England since Gary and Phil Neville in 2007.

It would fulfil what Jude once called the “biggest dream” of his life.

Tuchel remembers telling Jobe during his first camp in charge that it would be nice for them to play together one day.

The 21-year-old’s rapid development at Dortmund has made that a reality, along with some lobbying with Jude.

“We spoke about his brother because I know, I was aware, it was always his dream,” Tuchel said.

“Jude was always like ‘watch him, watch him, he’s good, he can make it!’ I would say, ‘yeah, yeah, we are watching him’.”

Such friendly exchanges highlight Jude’s belief in his brother as well as the significant improvement in his relationship with Tuchel.

“In the moment you see he’s happy to come into camp, he’s happy with the role he has, he’s fully invested,” Tuchel said.

“Now to have the chance to have both of them is just the next step.” AFP