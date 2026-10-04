Thomas Tuchel hails ‘complete’ England after Croatia demolition in Nations League

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Harry Kane scoring the fifth goal in England’s 7-0 rout of Croatia on Oct 3. Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka both scored twice.

RIJEKA, Croatia - Thomas Tuchel saluted England’s “complete” performance in a 7-0 rout of hapless Croatia in the Nations League on Oct 3.

Tuchel’s side ran riot in Rijeka, as Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka both scored twice.

Jude Bellingham was also on target and provided three assists, while Anthony Gordon and Morgan Rogers netted to complete the biggest win of Tuchel’s reign.

“That was a 90-minute performance at the highest level from everyone. From the first until the last minute, everyone who started and everyone came from the bench. It was the highest level and congratulations to the team,” Tuchel said.

“On an away pitch, very, very impressive. We created so many chances. The first 40 minutes we were so fluid from the start.

“I remember looking at the clock, I thought, ‘Wow, this is a good three minutes’, then looked again and it was a good seven minutes. It just never stopped.”

Tuchel was especially impressed with the way his team kept the pressure on Croatia’s abject defence and ageing midfield.

“We kept the pace up and played through the gaps. We were very clinical. Stayed hungry in our counter pressing and defending, so we did the basics right,” he said.

“I love the attitude. We always played humble and always got the basics right and that’s why it was a complete performance.”

England captain Kane echoed Tuchel’s enthusiasm for his team’s second successive win in the Nations League group stage.

After losing to world champions Spain in the first game, England responded with a 2-0 win in the Czech Republic on Sept 29 before demolishing Croatia.

“Every man was at the highest level. Unbelievable from start to finish. We spoke a lot about having a 90-minute game from start to finish, being completely dominant with the ball and without the ball. That was it right there,” Kane said.

“We’re at our best when we’re free and when we’re physically overpowering and making it a Premier League level. You saw that out there today. They couldn’t live with our pace, with our runs.”

England will conclude their three-week international break at home to Czech Republic on Oct 6, when a win would take them closer to the top-two finish that guarantees a place in the quarter-finals.

“During the week, beautiful weather, an amazing hotel, looking out to the ocean. We could have fallen into that holiday mode,” Kane said.

“An unusual camp for us. We have never been away that long. The perfect end to the week.”

Kane extended his England goal record to 89 and will equal Peter Shilton’s Three Lions appearance record if he wins in his 125th cap against the Czechs.

“Would be nice. That is why the manager takes me off, to save me for the next one!,” Kane said. AFP