Thomas Tuchel delighted to have Jude Bellingham in ‘sweet spot’ for England at World Cup

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Morgan Rogers hugging Jude Bellingham after the latter scores the opener in the 2-0 World Cup win over Panama at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on June 27, 2026.

East Rutherford – England coach Thomas Tuchel hailed Jude Bellingham after the Real Madrid star scored one goal and made another in the 2-0 World Cup win over Panama on June 27, describing the No. 10 as being “in a sweet spot”.

Bellingham stabbed in just after the hour mark, breaking the deadlock in an awkward game at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

It was his second goal of the tournament, and he then turned provider, crossing for Harry Kane to head home as England claimed the victory that allows them to advance to the last 32 as Group L winners to set up a clash against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“He is just in a sweet spot after his injury, he is just happy to play, and he feels free and he can just hopefully now also play with that intensity in a short period of time,” Tuchel said of the midfielder who turns 23 on June 28.

It is not so long ago that Bellingham’s place in Tuchel’s squad appeared in doubt, and he featured in just two of England’s eight matches between September and March.

Shoulder and hamstring injuries disrupted his season at club level, but Bellingham is now back playing regularly for his country – even if Tuchel has taken him off in all three games so far at the World Cup.

“That is why we take care of him at the moment after 60 to 70 minutes, because we saw in the last months that he did not produce that level of intensity for club and country,” Tuchel said.

“He is a key player, he needs to play with this intensity. Our job is to support him and help him to be the best version of himself.

“We will also push Morgan (Rogers) to fight for his place, but it is good that we have him in this kind of spirit.”

Kane’s goal allowed him to become his country’s all-time top scorer at World Cups with 11, one more than Gary Lineker.

“Everybody is very happy for Harry because he is a fantastic teammate, he is loved and respected by everyone,” Tuchel said of the Bayern Munich striker.

“It is fantastic that he had the chance to break this record in a World Cup. Harry is in an amazing state of mind, physically as well – he is hungry, not satisfied, which shows the character and determination of him and that is why we are happy to have him as captain.”

Bellingham paid tribute to the striker’s influence, saying: “It’s an honour to play with him. For me, he’s the best England player of all time.

“He’s the one who’s showed up more than anyone, more than any England player. He’s at a level at the minute that’s just incredible. You don’t doubt him at all in terms of whether he’s involved, whether he’s not. You know he’s going to make a difference in the game, and he did again today.”

The biggest downside for England was the injury to Jarell Quansah, who replaced the injured Reece James at right-back but had to come off with what Tuchel called “a classic ankle twist”.

He may need to find a solution as England head to Atlanta to face DR Congo. If they come through that, there is the tantalising prospect of a last-16 match at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. AFP