'This team deserved it'

RIO DE JANEIRO • When Lionel Messi, who was already a regular starter for Barcelona, made his international bow in 2005 as an 18-year-old for Argentina, he surely never imagined it would take him 16 years to finally claim a trophy with his country.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner had to suffer numerous disappointments, including losing four finals, before leading the Argentinians to a 1-0 victory over Brazil in the Copa America title decider at Rio de Janeiro's iconic Maracana Stadium on Saturday.

Despite a glittering career that has seen him help Barcelona win the Champions League four times, La Liga 10 times and the Copa del Rey seven times, his dream of matching that with international success was repeatedly frustrated.

But hopes were high that this would be the year the captain would end the drought after four goals and five assists en route to the showpiece game.

In truth, the 34-year-old was not as inspired in the final as he was throughout the tournament, even slipping over when clean through on goal two minutes from time.

It was a golden chance to end the match, which had descended into a plethora of theatrics and petulant bickering in the second half.

Instead, the brutal and fractious affair - nine yellow cards were dished out, five to Argentina and four to the Selecao - was settled by Angel di Maria, who collected Rodrigo de Paul's sumptuous through ball before lobbing goalkeeper Ederson in the 22nd minute.

But the way his teammates threw him into the air after the final whistle in front of 7,800 fans - a 10th of the Maracana's capacity - showed how important and appreciated he is within the Argentina camp.

"It was my dream. It was what I wanted most in the world," said Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez following the triumph.

"We gave it to Messi, who deserved it the most."

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni later revealed that his talisman had been carrying an injury, limiting his influence.

1 Saturday's Copa America triumph was Argentina captain Lionel Messi's first win in five international finals.

1 Argentina handed Brazil their first competitive defeat since going down to Belgium in the 2018 World Cup, and ended a 13-match unbeaten run. It was also the first time Neymar had lost while playing in the famous yellow jersey at the Maracana.

"If you knew the way that he played in the Copa America, you'd love him even more," he said.

"You can never do without a player like him, even when he is not fully fit like in this game and the previous one."

A tearful Messi, who dropped to the ground in joy before getting mobbed, said: "I was close many times. I knew it would happen eventually. I am grateful to God for giving me this moment, in Brazil against Brazil. I think he was saving this moment for me.

"It's crazy. I can't explain how happy I feel. I've been sad many times (with Argentina) but there's no better moment. This team deserved it."

Three times previously - in 2007, 2015 and 2016 - La Albiceleste lost in the Copa final while they were also defeated 1-0 by Germany in the 2014 World Cup final, also at the Maracana.

History would not repeat itself here as Messi was named player of the tournament after finishing the competition as top goal-scorer and with the most assists.

Winning the Copa was no simple feat for an Argentina side who were outclassed by Brazil in the semi-finals two years ago.

They had gone 28 years without a major trophy and had not won on Brazilian soil since 1998 - in a friendly - while the hosts had not lost at home in 2,553 days.

Neymar, who missed Brazil's victory two years ago through injury, was also seeking his first major title with the Selecao and he too was in tears at the final whistle.

Messi was quick to praise the work done by Scaloni, who took over in 2018 and whose tactics in the final - he made five changes from their semi-final victory over Colombia - proved to be the right call.

On the coach, he said: "He knew how to build a spectacular group, a winning group. He deserves the recognition. It's been a long time since Argentina were champions of South America and we've won it again under him."

Having won Olympic gold with Argentina's Under-23 side in Beijing in 2008, and the world Under-20 title three years before that, Messi finally has the senior title he has been craving for so long.

The free agent, who remains in negotiations with Barcelona over a new deal, now wants Argentina to take their form into the World Cup in Qatar next year, when he will be 35.

"When you win, you have to take advantage of that momentum," he said. "It's easier when results accompany you. We must take advantage of this and this selection of players. I am happy to be part of this group."

