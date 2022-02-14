This one's for you boss, Tuchel tells Abramovich

ABU DHABI • Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel dedicated their Club World Cup title to owner Roman Abramovich, after a 2-1 extra time win over Palmeiras on Saturday landed the only trophy missing since the Russian billionaire bought the club.

Kai Havertz's penalty near the end of extra time means Chelsea are now European and world champions, emulating Manchester United in 2008 and Liverpool three years ago.

The Blues have now won 18 major trophies since 2003 when Abramovich bought the club - five Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues, five FA Cups, three League Cups, two Europa Leagues and now the Club World Cup.

Tuchel's men can still add to their cabinet this term - they will face Liverpool in the League Cup final on Feb 27 - and Lille in the last 16 of the Champions League on Feb 22.

None of their success would be possible without Abramovich, who has spent over £2 billion (S$3.6 billion) on transfers since his takeover, according to Tuchel.

The oligarch has not been a regular face at Stamford Bridge in the past three years due to visa complications, but he flew into Abu Dhabi for the final, and he and Tuchel shared words after the match.

On what he told Abramovich, the German said: "I said congratulations, he said congratulations, and I said it's for you. It's your club and it's your input and your passion that made this possible and we're happy to be part of it."

After testing positive for Covid-19, Tuchel had to self-isolate back in London and was forced to miss their semi-final against Al-Hilal. The former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain coach, who has had a stunning impact at Stamford Bridge since taking charge a year ago, said it was touch and go whether he would make it to the Middle East in time.

He tested negative at the penultimate chance to reach the United Arab Emirates in time though.

"We were running out of flights, with the time difference we knew the deadline was coming," said Tuchel. "I was several times on my way to the airport and several times while I was driving called back because my test was not negative. And finally we made it, I arrived yesterday for dinner, at 8.15pm in the evening.

"Coaching is also about feeling, on the touchline. It's not possible to coach only from the office."

Palmeiras looked like they would take Chelsea to a penalty shoot-out before Cesar Azpilicueta's shot was blocked by Luan's arm and Havertz converted from the spot.

Romelu Lukaku's header gave the Blues the lead on 54 minutes, but Raphael Veiga levelled from the spot for the Copa Libertadores winners just past the hour.

Chelsea's only other appearance in the competition ended in defeat by Corinthians in the 2012 final.

"We said in the dressing room what an opportunity, everyone is jealous of us," said Tuchel.

"It is very special and we wanted to play with no regrets."

