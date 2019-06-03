This is only the start for Reds: Klopp

MADRID • A first trophy in seven years for Liverpool, and a first win in seven finals for Jurgen Klopp.

The European Cup headed back to Anfield for the sixth time yesterday and their manager is confident there is much more to come, warning the rest of football's big boys that "this is still only the start".

A beaming Klopp revealed after Saturday's 2-0 Champions League final victory over Tottenham in Madrid that he had received a congratulatory phone call from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Three weeks ago, the Reds were denied a first English league title in 29 years by City, despite losing just once and racking up 97 points - the most by a team finishing second.

However, winning the Champions League has made up for disappointment in the Premier League, with Klopp admitting it was "maybe the best night of my life".

The German told BT Sport: "I'm so happy for the boys, I'm so happy for my family, they suffer every year when we go to a final... they deserve it more than anybody.

0

No player has dribbled past Virgil van Dijk in his last 64 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions.

"Did you ever see a team like this, fighting with no fuel in the tank any more?" This is great for our development because it's always like we'd be doing good steps but people say, 'So what? You didn't win anything'.

"I'm interested really in development, but I get it, we have to win things and so it's really important that people don't ask now all the time about not winning things.

"Now we won something, and we will carry on, we want to win things, 100 per cent."

Of his brief exchange with Guardiola, he said: "We promised each other already that we will kick our butts next year again. We will go for everything (next season) and we'll see if we get something."

6

This is the sixth Champions League or European Cup won by Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp also ended his run of six straight Cup final defeats with Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.

It was a sentiment shared by Virgil van Dijk, who was named Man of the Match. The Dutch defender said: "Obviously, we want to challenge for every trophy if possibl`e.

"We have the squad for it, but you've also seen it this year, you still have to do it and, hopefully, we can challenge City again next season for the title because I don't think they will go anywhere, so we won't go anywhere either."

Liverpool's celebrations moved to their home city yesterday as tens of thousands of fans lined the streets ahead of the team's trophy parade, which began in the suburbs at around 4pm (11pm Singapore time) and worked its way towards the city centre.

The Hodgetts family - dad Mark, 47, son Shane and daughter Keira, 16 - were in place holding special edition flags.

"We wanted to get tickets for Madrid but, obviously, this is the next best thing," said Mark Hodgetts.

"We just wanted to feel the atmosphere. We've been waiting so long - my daughter was only two when we last won it."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE