Third Brighton case hinders EPL restart bid

LONDON • A third player from Brighton tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, the Premier League club's chief executive Paul Barber has confirmed.

Two unnamed players who contracted the coronavirus in March and last month have reportedly recovered, but the latest confirmed case could cast doubts on the English top flight's plans to resume the season that has been suspended since March 13 due to the pandemic.

Clubs are due to meet today to further discuss "Project Restart", which envisages a return to play next month once the British government gives its approval, with the remaining 92 matches held behind closed doors at neutral venues.

"It is a concern. Unfortunately, we've had a third player test positive yesterday," Barber told Sky Sports yesterday.

"So, despite all of the measures we've been taking over the past few weeks, where the players haven't been involved in any significant training at all, we've still suffered another player testing positive."

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero and Brighton striker Glenn Murray, among other players and pundits, have expressed their fears about resuming the campaign amid the pandemic.

With the exception of the United States, Britain has suffered more fatalities than any other country - over 31,000 deaths as of yesterday - and Barber admitted the newest infection would not help to assuage worries.

"There are concerns and it's normal for all clubs to have those concerns," he said. "We want to make sure we do everything that we can to ensure those protocols are in place and are safe and secure and mitigate the risk as far as we can."

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish yesterday told the BBC that resuming play "may prove beyond us", such is the challenge football faces.

He said: "They may prove insurmountable, but the concern for us is that if they prove insurmountable now, then we may be in for a very, very extended period of not being able to play and that has huge ramifications for the game."

