Thiago's impact hailed by coach as Brentford beat Burnley

Nov 29 - Brentford's Brazilian forward Igor Thiago was praised by coach Keith Andrews after inspiring the London club to a 3-1 home win over Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

Thiago, signed for 30 million pounds ($39.71 million) from Belgian side Club Brugge last year, took his tally to 11 league goals this season. Only Manchester City's Erling Haaland, with 14, has outscored Thiago in the league this term.

However, Thiago's journey has not been without challenges.

Signed to replace England international Ivan Toney, the 24-year-old, who has also played for Ludogorets Ragrad in Bulgaria, endured a difficult debut season in English football, playing just eight league games for Brentford due to injury.

Asked if he expected such an impact from Thiago, Andrews told reporters: "Probably not, if we're being honest, because it's not normal for players to come from Bulgarian, Belgian football, have a year out injured, more or less, and then impact the Premier League in the way that he has.

"I'd be probably telling porky pies if I said I would have anticipated this.

"I knew he would have a serious impact on the league because of the attributes he has physically and the type of player he is, but the goal return and the overall performance levels have been really, really impressive."

Thiago opened the scoring with a calmly taken penalty in the 81st minute, before Zian Flemming equalised also from the spot for Burnley four minutes later. Just over a minute later Thiago volleyed Brentford back in front, and Dango Ouattara sealed the win with a stoppage-time strike.

Brentford have 19 points from 13 matches, while Burnley remain mired in relegation trouble sitting second-bottom on 10. REUTERS