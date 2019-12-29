There's no title race: Guardiola

LONDON • In a Premier League contest of wild drama at Molineux on Friday, Manchester City thought they had survived everything.

Ederson was sent off and Raheem Sterling missed the same penalty twice, but still the champions established a two-goal lead.

But Wolves fought back thanks to goals by Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez and Matt Doherty to stun Pep Guardiola's men 3-2.

And with that, City's grip on the title looks even more flimsy than before. Liverpool, with 52 points, are 14 ahead with a game in hand.

The City boss admitted that his team's faint hopes of retaining their crown were now in tatters.

He said: "It is a big gap for a long time. It's not a race if you think about it. I have been asked the question for a long time and it is the same answer. It's not realistic to think about the title race.

"We have to think of the next game and about winning our games. Sometimes it's tiredness (today). It's a lot of minutes to defend with 10 men.

"No regrets, they did absolutely everything to defend a result for 80 minutes but it was difficult."

To their credit, if this was where they lost their title, at least they did not relinquish it without a fight.

If they were dispirited as they watched Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool dismantle Leicester 4-0 on Thursday, it was not obvious here.

But their plans were complicated before kick-off, as illness afflicted Gabriel Jesus and forced Guardiola to draft Sergio Aguero, who had just returned from a thigh injury, into the starting 11.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, meanwhile, deployed the same line-up that beat Norwich 2-1.

With a trip to Anfield to follow in less than 48 hours, this was a test of their resources.

But they have risen to most challenges under Nuno, including beating City 2-0 at the Etihad in October. And they have now achieved a top-flight double over the Manchester club for the first time since 1960-61.

How it went awry

12TH MINUTE Man City goalkeeper Ederson sent off after rushing out of his box and clashing with Diogo Jota. 24TH-25TH: CITY 1-0 City awarded a penalty after the video assistant referee (VAR) confirmed that Riyad Mahrez was brought down by Leander Dendoncker. Raheem Sterling took the spot kick but it was saved by Rui Patricio. The VAR awarded a retake of the kick owing to an encroachment. Patricio saved again but Sterling tapped home the rebound. 50TH: CITY 2-0 Sterling doubled the advantage by chipping the ball over Patricio, after collecting a pass from Kevin de Bruyne which sliced the Wolves defence open. 55TH: CITY 2-1 Adama Traore started Wolves' comeback, driving towards goal and hammering home past Claudio Bravo from outside the box. 82ND: 2-2 City left-back Benjamin Mendy lost the ball in his own area, allowing Traore to cross for Raul Jimenez's equaliser. 89TH: WOLVES 3-2 Right-back Matt Doherty played a one-two with Jimenez at the edge of the box before passing the ball into the far corner with composure.

23

Premier League goals Manchester City have conceded in 19 games this season - as many as they had conceded in the 2018-19 campaign.

2nd

Wolves are just the second team to complete a league double against a side managed by Pep Guardiola after Chelsea in 2016-17.

Guardiola's plans suffered another blow in the 12th minute when Ederson was sent off for clashing with Diogo Jota outside the box.

But City recovered, thanks to Sterling's double either side of half-time. They were awarded a penalty, saved by goalkeeper Rui Patricio. Then the video assistant referee spotted an encroachment in the area so it had to be retaken.

Again, Patricio saved but this time, the England winger drove home the rebound to put City in front after 25 minutes. Sterling then doubled their lead five minutes after the interval.

However, City's fatigued stars were unable to go the distance as Traore's 55th-minute goal started the Wolves fightback. Jimenez equalised with eight minutes to go and Doherty hit the winner in the 89th minute.

The home side were relentless, and waited for their openings while methodically wearing down depleted City until they gave way.

City left-back Benjamin Mendy was also suspect for Wolves' equaliser, taking too long to clear the ball in the box before it was nudged away from him by Traore.

And this, in many ways, encapsulates the fundamental failing of City's title defence.

In the summer, they broke their transfer record on midfielder Rodri but hardly their most pressing area of concern, while they signed right-back Joao Cancelo instead of addressing their issue at left-back.

It was a bitter night for Guardiola, whose team have already dropped more points this season (19) than the whole of last season (16). The Spaniard, though, urged his players to bounce back quickly.

"We have another game in less than 48 hours and we are going to prepare for that," he said.

"We have to be mentally strong ."

That game will be today, at home against Sheffield United, who are unbeaten in their last four matches with three victories. Liverpool were the only "Big Six" side to have defeated them this season.

"We've got to have a bit of luck and Manchester City not to have a great day and it won't be the biggest shock if we get a result," said Sheffield boss Chris Wilder.

"We understand we're right up against it, though."

