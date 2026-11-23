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Nov 23 - Talking points from the week in Asian football:

FC TOKYO EXTEND J.LEAGUE LEAD AS CHASING PACK FALTER

FC Tokyo opened up a five-point lead in the J.League on Saturday with a 3-0 win over Cerezo Osaka as rivals Kashiwa Reysol lost 1-0 to JEF United Chiba and Sanfrecce Hiroshima were held 2-2 by Yokohama F Marinos.

Teruhito Nakagawa put Tokyo ahead in the eighth minute when he fired home a first-time strike, and Motoki Nagakura added a second four minutes into the second half. Kento Hashimoto sealed the win in the 90th minute.

WELLINGTON LOSE BUT STAY TOP OF A-LEAGUE

Wellington Phoenix retained top spot in the A-League despite a 2-1 loss to Macarthur FC on Sunday as Western Sydney Wanderers climbed to second with a 4-2 win over Adelaide United.

Early goals from Apostolos Stamatelopoulos and Dean Bosnjak gave visitors Macarthur a two-goal cushion, with Riley Bidois pulling a goal back for Wellington in the 88th minute.

AL-AHLI DEFEAT AL-NASSR AFTER RONALDO PENALTY MISS

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty as Al-Nassr lost 3-1 to Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League in Jeddah on Friday.

The former Portugal international gave Al-Nassr a 14th minute lead when he swept in a first-time strike, only to hit the post with a penalty four minutes later.

Al-Ahli responded with Galeno netting from distance in first-half stoppage time before Ivan Toney scored a 71st-minute penalty and Roger Ibanez grabbed their third four minutes later.

DAEJEON DOWN GANGWON TO BOOST ASIAN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE HOPES

Daejeon Citizen strengthened their prospects of playing in next season's Asian Champions League Elite with a 3-1 win over Gangwon FC on Saturday that consolidated their hold on third place in the K-League.

Diogo Oliveira, Gustav Ludwigson and Masatoshi Ishida were all on target as Daejeon fought back from a goal down to pick up a win that takes them five points clear of fifth-placed Gangwon.

The top three finishers qualify automatically for the Asian Champions League Elite's league phase, with the fourth-placed team advancing to the playoffs. REUTERS