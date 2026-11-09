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Nov 9 - Talking points from the week in Asian football:

FC TOKYO DOWN CHAMPIONS KASHIMA TO STAY TOP IN JAPAN

FC Tokyo recorded a 2-0 win over defending champions Kashima Antlers on Saturday to stay top of the J.League.

Motoki Nagakura steered the ball home in the 60th minute to give Tokyo the lead and Daniel Gomez scored on the counterattack five minutes into stoppage time to notch his side's second.

Kashiwa Reysol moved into second place, two points behind the leaders, with a 2-1 win over Kawasaki Frontale.

A-LEAGUE LEADERS WELLINGTON HELD BY AUCKLAND

Wellington Phoenix drew 0-0 with defending champions Auckland FC on Saturday as their lead in Australia was cut to three points by Sydney FC, who beat Central Coast Mariners 4-1.

Al Hassan Toure scored a hat-trick to help Sydney close the gap on the New Zealand-based outfit.

Brisbane Roar, who have played one game fewer than the top two, are third following their 2-1 win over Macarthur FC on Sunday.

ULSAN BEAT NEW CHAMPIONS SEOUL TO RETAIN SECOND SPOT

Ulsan HD beat newly crowned K League champions FC Seoul 2-1 on Sunday to retain their hold on second place and continue their push to qualify for next season's Asian Champions League Elite.

Yago Cariello scored in the 90th minute for Ulsan, who are four points clear of Daejeon Citizen in third.

NAEGOHYANG ADVANCE IN ASIAN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Defending champions Naegohyang earned a 1-0 win over Japan's Kobe Leonessa on Saturday as the North Korean side secured a spot in the Asian Women's Champions League quarter-finals.

Jong Kum scored the only goal in the 49th minute as the title-holders finished top of Group A, with Kobe also progressing to the last eight.

April 25, also from North Korea, Hwacheon KSPO of South Korea, India's East Bengal, Nasaf of Uzbekistan, Melbourne City and Beijing Jingtan have qualified.

The quarter-final draw will be held on December 3. REUTERS