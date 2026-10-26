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Oct 26 - Talking points from the week in Asian football:

SEOUL CROWNED CHAMPIONS FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 2016

FC Seoul's 1-1 draw with Gangwon FC on Saturday secured the club a first league title in a decade as nearest rivals Ulsan HD were held 2-2 by Pohang Steelers.

Moon Seon-min put hosts Seoul ahead in the 58th minute before Kang Joon-hyuck levelled six minutes.

Seoul, who claimed their seventh league title, are 16 points clear of Ulsan with five matches left.

CHINESE TITLE RACE GOES TO THE WIRE AS CHENGDU LOSE

The Chinese Super League title race will go down to the final week of the campaign after leaders Chengdu Rongcheng lost 1-0 to second-placed Dalian Yingbo on Saturday.

Chengdu have needed a point from their previous three matches to claim their first title but have lost them all. They will get another chance to claim the point they need when they face Shandong Taishan on November 8.

Chengdu's Felipe Silva missed a penalty before Mamadou Traore scored the winner for Dalian, who face Tianjin Tiger in their final game.

AL-HILAL RETURN TO TOP SPOT IN SAUDI PRO LEAGUE

Al-Hilal won 3-2 against Al-Qadsiah on Friday to replace Brendan Rodgers' side at the top of the Saudi Pro League, while champions Al-Nassr moved up to second.

Second-half goals from Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic secured the win that took Al-Hilal two points clear of Al-Qadsiah, who have played one game more.

Al-Nassr defeated hosts Al-Faisaly 3-1 to move ahead of Al-Qadsiah on goal difference.

MACHIDA STAY TOP DESPITE DRAW WITH VISSEL KOBE

FC Machida Zelvia were held 0-0 by Vissel Kobe in Japan on Saturday but stayed top on goal difference ahead of FC Tokyo, who thrashed Mito Hollyhock 6-0.

Machida and Tokyo are on 27 points, one point ahead of Sanfrecce Hiroshima, who won 4-0 against Shimizu S-Pulse.

WELLINGTON PHOENIX CONTINUE PERFECT START

Wellington Phoenix beat Central Coast Mariners 2-0 on Sunday to pick up their second straight victory to start the new A-League season, with two goals in two second-half minutes from Rafael Duran and Corban Piper.

Defending champions Auckland FC lost 5-2 to Western Sydney Wanderers. REUTERS