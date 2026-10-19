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Oct 19 - Talking points from the week in Asian football:

AL-QADSIAH GO TOP AFTER SAUDI POSTPONEMENTS

Al-Qadsiah moved to the top of the Saudi Pro League with a 2-1 against Abha on Friday following the postponement of matches involving Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad.

Mateo Retegui and Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat were on target for Al-Qadsiah, who climbed a point clear of Al-Hilal and a further two points ahead of defending champions Al-Nassr.

Saudi Arabia's sporting calendar has been disrupted due to Yemen's Houthi movement firing ballistic missiles and drones at the kingdom's airports, ports and oil installations.

CHENGDU LOSE AGAIN TO KEEP TITLE CELEBRATIONS ON HOLD

Chengdu Rongcheng squandered another chance to sew up the Chinese Super League title after losing 3-0 to defending champions Shanghai Port on Sunday.

Chengdu need one point to win their first league title but have lost their last two matches. Their lead over Dalian Yingbo has been cut to six points with two matches remaining.

Chengdu play Dalian on Saturday.

KLIMALA SCORES TWICE AS FC SEOUL INCH CLOSER TO TITLE

FC Seoul drew 2-2 with Gimcheon Sangmu on Sunday to inch closer to their first K League title since 2016. Patryk Klimala scored twice but Kim In-gyun's 67th-minute penalty denied Seoul all three points.

Seoul are 16 points clear of Ulsan HD, who beat Bucheon 2-1, with six matches remaining in the season.

HIROSHIMA MOVE INTO TOP SPOT AFTER KASHIWA LOSE

Sanfrecce Hiroshima defeated Kyoto Sanga 3-0 on Saturday to go top in the J.League as Kashiwa Reysol slipped from first to fifth following a 3-1 loss to Nagoya Grampus.

Kashiwa led the standings going into the weekend but goals from Takuya Uchida, Yudai Kimura and Yuya Yamagishi earned Nagoya the win.

Daiki Suga, Akito Suzuki and Mutsuki Kato scored for Hiroshima, who lead Machida Zelvia and FC Tokyo on goal difference.

NEW AUCKLAND FC BOSS MOREIRA MAKES WINNING A-LEAGUE START

A-League champions Auckland FC made a winning start to the new season on Saturday with a 3-1 victory over Melbourne City.

Lachlan Bayliss scored twice as new coach Pedro Moreira kicked off the campaign with a victory following the departure of title-winning boss Steve Corica at the end of last season.

Wellington Phoenix launched their campaign with a 2-1 win over Melbourne Victory while Macarthur FC secured a 2-1 victory against Perth Glory. REUTERS