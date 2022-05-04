The 'type of performance we want to show'

LONDON • Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said he has yet to speak to his successor Erik ten Hag about plans for next season, but believes Monday's performance in the 3-0 Premier League win over Brentford was a sign of the team's potential.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane, who scored his first goal for the Red Devils, sealed a comfortable victory in the final home match of a difficult campaign.

"I'm not happy with the results, especially in the last four or five weeks. In general, we have lacked consistency," said Rangnick, who will act as a consultant for the club from next season alongside his role as the new Austria coach.

Regarding his handover to ten Hag, the German added: "So far we haven't been able to speak. Erik's focus is on winning the Dutch league (with Ajax Amsterdam), our focus was on our games.

"It's obvious quite a few players will leave and there is a need for top-quality players. I strongly believe that if everyone works together, we can bring Man United back to where we need to be.

"From now on, we need to bring in top-quality players who can really help raise the level."

The 63-year-old believes the win over Brentford was a vast improvement when compared to their recent form. Before Monday, United had won only one of their last six Premier League games.

Ronaldo has scored nine of the team's last 11 league goals, taking his season's tally to 24 in all competitions. But Rangnick was also pleased with the overall team performance.

"We were in control for most parts," he said. "In possession, that was one of our best performances this year. It was the type of performance we wanted to show.

Despite the win, United remain in sixth place with two games left.

They sit five points adrift of the top four and are unlikely to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Fittingly, it was under grey, rain-filled skies that fans protested against owners the Glazers for a third successive home match.

Outside the stadium before kick-off, a group of supporters held up anti-Glazer banners, set off red smoke bombs and made offensive chants about the club's owners.

United fans had been urged by the protesters to leave the stadium with 17 minutes left in the match - one minute for every year the Glazers have owned the club, but only a handful left their seats.

There were more empty seats by the time United embarked on a post-match lap of appreciation, but no overt signs of dissent.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank admitted his side could not match up to United, saying: "We played a Manchester United team who played well today.

"I think we started well for the first five minutes but then Manchester United were on top."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE