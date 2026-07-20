A host of players stood out during the June 11-July 19 World Cup. We narrowed down the best 11 who rose to the fore across North America.

Spain’s Rodri is presented with the Golden Ball award after his team beat Argentina 1-0 in the World Cup final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19.

Goalkeeper

Vozinha (Cape Verde)

Cape Verde's goalkeeper Vozinha waving after his team’s round-of-32 loss to Argentina in the 2026 World Cup at the Miami Stadium on July 3. PHOTO: AFP

If you had said that Cape Verde would keep clean sheets against Spain and Saudi Arabia, hold Uruguay and force Argentina into extra time in the knockout stages of this World Cup, you would have been laughed out of town. But that is exactly what the tiny African island did. Much of that improbable run was down to their 40-year-old custodian Vozinha, who made a total of 18 saves – eight against Argentina and seven against Spain.

Defenders

William Saliba (France)

France's William Saliba celebrating after they beat Morocco on July 9 to qualify for the semi-finals of the World Cup. PHOTO: REUTERS

A real rock at the back for France, Les Bleus conceded only once from open play with Saliba on the pitch – a goal from Senegal in their opening match. The 25-year-old, who stood out for his astute reading of the game during the tournament, was also a force all season for Arsenal. He helped them to their first English Premier League title in 22 years. But he was unable to prevent a semi-final exit against Spain after being forced off injured in the 30th minute.

Pau Cubarsi (Spain)

Pau Cubarsi posing with the trophy that he received as best young player of the tournament after the World Cup final on July 19. PHOTO: EPA

Part of a water-tight defence that conceded one goal all tournament, the 19-year-old, who won the tournament’s best young player award, has shown maturity beyond his years in his World Cup debut. Alongside the more experienced Aymeric Laporte, the Barcelona centre-back has shone with his reading of the game and could not be beaten by France’s world-class attackers during Spain’s 2-0 semi-final win.

Marc Cucurella (Spain)

Marc Cucurella celebrating with the World Cup after Spain’s victory against Argentina in the final on July 19. PHOTO: AFP

If only Chelsea had held out until the end of the World Cup before they sanctioned a sale worth up to £51.8 million (S$90 million) to Real Madrid. At this tournament, Cucurella has only strengthened his reputation as one of the best left-backs in the game. Besides his robust defending down the Spanish left flank, Cucurella also chipped in with two assists, the joint-highest in his team with attacking midfielder Dani Olmo.

Pedro Porro (Spain)

Pedro Porro of Spain in action during the World Cup final against Argentina on July 19. PHOTO: EPA

The Tottenham Hotspur fullback completes a hat-trick of Spanish defenders in ST’s Team of the Tournament. He has not only shackled attackers – such as Ousmane Dembele and Jeremy Doku – but also made the difference at the other end, with two goals to his name. One of them was a strong finish after a team move against France in the semi-final, where he was named Man of the Match.

Midfielders

Jude Bellingham (England)

Jude Bellingham celebrating England's sixth goal in the World Cup third-place play-off against France on July 18. PHOTO: AFP

Arguably England’s best player in the Three Lions’ semi-final run, the attacking midfielder has made a mockery of pre-tournament selection questions. He scored seven goals, the highest ever by an Englishman at a World Cup. They included braces against Mexico and Norway, with his first goal against the Norwegians a particular highlight as the Real Madrid man surged into the box before sweeping a shot past goalkeeper Orjan Nyland.

Rodri (Spain)

Rodri has looked closer to his 2024 Ballon d’Or-winning best at this World Cup and the 30-year-old was deservedly named the tournament’s best player. The semi-final performance against France was a particular standout as he bossed the midfield battle. Throughout the tournament, Rodri regularly snuffed out opposition attacks before they can take shape and cemented Spain’s control of possession. A tournament high of 799 passes with a 93 per cent accuracy shows just how much has flowed through him.

Michael Olise (France)

France’s Michael Olise being watched closely by Ezri Konsa and other English players during the World Cup third-place play-off on July 18. PHOTO: AFP

The Bayern Munich star has been deployed in a central attacking role at the World Cup and has enjoyed a phenomenal campaign as the creator-in-chief for a France side who finished fourth. While he did not find the net, he finished with a tournament-high seven assists which meant that he ended Pele’s 56-year reign as the tournament’s record assist provider.

Attackers

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Lionel Messi celebrating Argentina’s second goal in the World Cup semi-final against England on July 15. PHOTO: AFP

At times, it felt like Messi was dragging Argentina from one round to another. While he was unable to weave his magic in the final, the maestro had a World Cup to remember as he continued to astound the football world at 39. Messi finished with eight goals and four assists, which included his first World Cup hat-trick in the opening 3-0 win over Algeria.

Kylian Mbappe (France)

France’s Kylian Mbappe controlling the ball against Ezri Konsa of England during the World Cup third-place play-off on July 18. PHOTO: AFP

There is nothing quite like the World Cup version of Mbappe. The Real Madrid forward scored 10 goals to bag the Golden Boot award in a highly competitive field. Those strikes in America have seen the 27-year-old become the all-time leading goalscorer in World Cup history with 22 goals. Some of his efforts in this campaign were genuine contenders for the tournament’s best goal, such as that howitzer against Senegal and the curler against Morocco.

Erling Haaland (Norway)

Norway's forward Erling Haaland playing the drum as they celebrate winning the last-16 match against Brazil on July 5. PHOTO: AFP

A hit on and off the field, Haaland had a tournament to remember as he inspired Norway to the quarter-finals with seven goals. There were few individual performances that topped the Haaland show against Brazil in the round of 16 where he netted with a stunning header and a laser-like strike from outside the box. Beyond his goals, his personality and social media activity while in the United States won over global fans too.