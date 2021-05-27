The Oranje are aiming to lift the trophy, says de Boer

AMSTERDAM • Steven Bergwijn was yesterday dropped as Netherlands coach Frank de Boer finalised his 26-man squad for next month's Euro 2020, axing eight players from a preliminary squad named earlier this month.

A lack of playing time at Tottenham for the forward over the final months of the Premier League - he made just five appearances after February, scoring one goal this season - looked to have cost him the chance of making the selection.

De Boer instead chose the uncapped Cody Gakpo, 22, from PSV Eindhoven in his list of forwards.

Other surprise omissions include Aston Villa's Anwar El Ghazi despite the winger scoring 10 top-flight goals this term and Roma defender Rick Karsdorp.

Veteran Maarten Stekelenburg, who played in the 2010 World Cup final but only recently saw league action with Ajax Amsterdam after years as a reserve at Everton, was chosen as one of the three goalkeepers, ahead of Marco Bizot of AZ Alkmaar.

At 38, Stekelenberg will be one of the oldest squad members at next month's tournament.

Daley Blind, 31, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in March, was also included as he works his way back to full fitness, with de Boer stating he was in "very good shape".

But the spine of the team remains a youthful one, with the 51-year-old set to hand Ajax's Ryan Gravenberch, 19, a starting place in midfield alongside Frenkie de Jong, 24, of Barcelona.

The former Crystal Palace boss also decided to bring along uncapped 19-year-old Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, who made a strong impression in the second half of the Dutch league season as his team won the Eredivisie.

The Dutch must do without captain Virgil van Dijk, who earlier this month said he would not try to return from injury at Euro 2020 but instead concentrate on being fit for the next Premier League season with Liverpool.

The squad will reassemble today ahead of a week-long training camp in Portugal, where they will also play a friendly against Scotland on Wednesday. They will play a second warmup international in Enschede, the Netherlands against Georgia four days later.

NETHERLANDS EURO 2020 SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS: Jasper Cillessen, Tim Krul, Maarten Stekelenburg. DEFENDERS: Nathan Ake, Daley Blind, Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, Denzel Dumfries, Jurrien Timber, Patrick van Aanholt, Joel Veltman, Owen Wijndal. MIDFIELDERS: Frenkie de Jong, Marten de Roon, Ryan Gravenberch, Davy Klaassen, Teun Koopmeiners, Donny van de Beek, Georginio Wijnaldum. FORWARDS: Steven Berghuis, Luuk de Jong, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen, Quincy Promes, Wout Weghorst.

Their opening Euro 2020 Group C match is against Ukraine in Amsterdam on June 13. Austria and North Macedonia complete the group.

This will be the Oranje's first major football tournament since the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, having failed to qualify for Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but de Boer has high expectations.

"To win the tournament. We will aim to lift the trophy," he said yesterday when asked if the team were capable of repeating their Euro 1988 triumph, the Netherlands' biggest success to date.

On the controversial inclusion of Spartak Moscow forward Quincy Promes, who was arrested last December for his alleged involvement in a stabbing that took place in July and is still under investigation, de Boer said: "In the Netherlands, you're innocent until proven guilty, so in my eyes, he is innocent."

REUTERS