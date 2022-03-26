Thanks to wife, he has new lease of life

When Taufik Suparno received his first Lions call-up as a 20-year-old in 2015, the forward had hoped it would be the start of a long international career. But it would take another seven years before the nation came a-calling again.

And now at 26, he is expected to finally earn his long-awaited, maiden national cap when the Lions face Malaysia at the National Stadium today.

He is among four uncapped players in interim national coach Nazri Nasir's 26-man squad for the FAS Tri-Nations Series, a three-team 'A' international friendly tournament involving Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Although Taufik had been called up in 2015 by then coach Bernd Stange to face Japan and Syria in the World Cup qualifiers, he did not feature and continued to be ignored over the years following a series of injury setbacks.

But he also accepted that he was partly to blame and credited his wife, Jessica Khor, 25, with whom he has three young children, for his Lions renaissance.

Taufik, who has three goals in as many games for Tampines this season, said: "Marriage definitely changed me. Before that, I didn't have the maturity and the discipline needed to be a professional footballer. I took things lightly and I wasn't taking care of myself in terms of my diet and rest time."

A conversation with his wife about what he wanted to achieve in his football career has proven to be the catalyst. Taufik said he then realised that if he wanted to make a mark with club and country, he had to change his ways.

A "foodie" who loved to indulge in a bowl of mee rebus, Taufik changed his diet with the help of his wife, who prepares meals that usually comprise brown rice, steamed vegetables and herbal soup.

"Initially, it was tough for me to eat that. I wasn't used to it and I wouldn't feel satisfied after meals. But my wife kept reminding me that I need to take better care of my body. And I also realised that if I want to go far in my career, I need to get out of my comfort zone," said Taufik.

Despite the changes in his habits, the return to the national fold was not straightforward. Last season, Taufik made Tampines' starting line-up only thrice in 21 matches. Yet coming off the bench frequently, he scored six.

This year, he has started all three matches thus far for the club, scoring thrice. Now, he wants to make a mark against Malaysia.