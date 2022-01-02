Thais want more after 6th title

Thailand are kings of Asean football once again, after a 2-2 draw with Indonesia in the second leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup final, which helped them lift the trophy at the National Stadium yesterday, thanks to a 6-2 aggregate victory.

As Alexandre Polking's side extended their record to a sixth Asean Football Federation Championship and picked up a winners' cheque of US$300,000 (S$405,000), the Garuda suffered the ignominy of being bridesmaids for a sixth time.

Sipping a celebratory soju at the post-match press conference, the Brazilian-German turned serious as he spelt out their ambitions, while urging for improvements to the youth scene in Thailand.

The 45-year-old said: "We have a lot of work in front of us. It's good to make a stamp in the region in this prestigious tournament but we also want more than that.

"We don't want to go to the Asian Cup and World Cup qualifiers and not have a chance. It's a lot of work but we have to believe. We want the next step and not stop here."

In the second leg, the gritty Indonesians scored the opener in the seventh minute when Ricky Kambuaya's speculative effort sneaked through the legs of a defender and then the hands of goalkeeper Siwarak Tedsungnoen.

But Thailand showed their ability to step up a gear on this level, scoring two quick-fire goals after the break.

Bordin Phala's shot was saved in the 54th minute, but substitute Adisak Kraisorn fired in the loose ball. Two minutes later, the Indonesians flubbed their lines again, allowing Sarach Yooyen to pounce from the edge of the box.

Shin Tae-yong's men grabbed an equaliser 10 minutes from time when Egy Maulana netted from an angled drive, but Thailand held on to remain unbeaten in eight games this campaign, having scored 18 times and conceded just thrice.

With this triumph, Thailand have re-established themselves as top dogs of South-east Asia, mostly in style and at a canter.

The War Elephants also look set to stamp their authority for at least the near future, with an average age of 27.4 years and a good balance of youth and experience.