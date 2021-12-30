Thailand with one hand on the prize

There are another 90 minutes to be played in the AFF Suzuki Cup final, but Thailand already have one hand on the trophy after an emphatic 4-0 win over Indonesia in the first leg at the National Stadium yesterday.

Thailand coach Alexandre Polking had pulled no punches when he was appointed in September, vowing then to help the War Elephants win the Asean Football Federation Championship for a record-extending sixth time.

His players were equally ruthless against the Garuda despite Polking making seven changes to the semi-final line-up, leaving the second leg on New Year's Day a mere procession unless Indonesia can pull off a miracle.

In a telling sign of how complete their team are, Thailand drew admiring gasps among the 6,219 fans on several occasions with their quick passing and movement.

They kept the high-scoring Indonesians - who have a tournament-leading 18 goals - out of shooting range.

It was second-choice right-back Philip Roller - who was one of the seven changes - who provided the pass to star forward Chanathip Songkrasin for the opening goal in the second minute.

Indonesia's best chance came just before half-time when a counter-attack led by Witan Sulaeman saw him cross for Alfeandra Dewangga, but the latter skied his shot.

Seven minutes after the restart, Chanathip got his second goal - and fourth of the campaign - by finishing a swift counter-attack with a shot from just inside the box after being teed up by Supachok Sarachart.

Supachok then got on the scoresheet himself in the 67th minute when his shot from outside the box found the back of the net for the Thais' third goal.

Bordin Phala then inflicted more misery on the Indonesians with a fourth goal in the 83rd minute to seal Thailand's 4-0 win in the first leg.

Polking said: "It was a great performance but I would like to give the credit to the players. It's much easier to be a coach when your players are this good.

"The way the players executed the game plan was unbelievable. We now have a big advantage.

"We should not have too big a party about this win but we know it's now in our hands to bring the trophy home."