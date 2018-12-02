Thailand shut up shop in KL

KUALA LUMPUR • The Suzuki Cup semi-final between Malaysia and Asean Football Federation defending champions Thailand remains finely poised after a 0-0 first-leg draw yesterday.

The hosts, despite being roared on by a crowd of more than 87,000 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, were unable to turn their possession into goals - with Safawi Rasid, Mohamadou Sumareh and Norshahrul Idlan Talaha missing good openings.

Five-time champions Thailand will be confident of reaching the final for a fourth straight time when they host the return leg in Bangkok on Wednesday.

Sumareh squandered Malaysia's best chance in the 26th minute. He was found unmarked in the box by Zaquan Adha with only goalkeeper Chatchai Budprom to beat but shot wide.

The Thais were content to play on the counter-attack and could have broken the deadlock when Supachai Jaided chipped the ball over the defence for Nurul Sriyankem, but the latter's effort was deflected wide.

The Philippines host Vietnam in the first leg of the other semi-final today.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE