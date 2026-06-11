Thailand only South-east Asian nation yet to secure World Cup broadcast rights as opening looms

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The 2026 World Cup will kick off on June 11 and run until July 19, in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

BANGKOK – Thailand remains the only country in South-east Asia without confirmed broadcast rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, even as 10 neighbouring countries have already secured media partners for the tournament.

The 2026 World Cup will kick off on June 11 and run until July 19, with the United States, Mexico and Canada jointly hosting the expanded 48-team tournament across 104 matches. FIFA earlier said the tournament would be staged across 16 host cities in North America.

JAS in last-minute talks with FIFA

In Thailand, Jasmine International, or JAS, has been in last-minute negotiations with FIFA to acquire the domestic broadcast rights.

JAS had reportedly sought a fee close to the amount paid by Vietnam, estimated at around US$15 million (S$19.3 million), but FIFA was said to be holding firm at around US$40 million, or more than 1.3 billion baht (S$50.8 million), for the Thai market.

Company executives have acknowledged that talks on the World Cup rights have taken place, but there has been no confirmed final agreement and no signed deal.

As a result, Thai fans still face uncertainty over whether the tournament will be shown live in the country.

Thailand risks missing regional football party

The delay leaves Thailand behind the rest of the region, where all other South-east Asian countries have already reached agreements with FIFA-linked rights holders.

FIFA’s latest media partner overview, last modified on June 3, lists broadcast partners in Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Timor-Leste and Vietnam, while Thailand does not appear among the confirmed South-east Asian rights holders.

No clear answer yet for Thai viewers

The lack of a confirmed deal means Thailand has yet to settle key questions over the 2026 World Cup broadcast plan, including whether matches would be shown on free-to-air television, paid TV, streaming platforms or a mix of services.

With the opening match fast approaching, attention is now on whether JAS and FIFA can reach a last-minute agreement, or whether Thailand will become the only country in the region without an official live broadcast arrangement for the world’s biggest football tournament. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK