Tezuka moves up to spark Albirex's engine room

Albirex Niigata have been without their talisman since mid-May, after a knee injury sidelined their 11-goal scorer Kiyoshiro Tsuboi.

But their engine is still chugging along in his absence, with seven different players getting on the scoresheet in the last five Singapore Premier League (SPL) games. In that time, they have notched three wins, a draw and suffered their only loss of the season.

Central midfielder Takahiro Tezuka is one who has been in sparkling form, scoring three goals - two of which were match winners - and grabbing three assists in their last five fixtures.

He had started the season as a centre back, but moving upfield has added another dimension to the 23-year-old's game.

Tezuka said: "I didn't think I could score and assist, so I'm very glad.

"I played the first game as a centre back, but I didn't want to play as a centre back. Now I'm a centre midfielder and it's a very good feeling for me. I like to play offensively."

While the success of his attacking exploits have surprised Tezuka, it is something that he has been working on over the past few months. Wanting to score and assist more, the Japanese began spending 30 minutes practising shooting after training.

He also worked on his fitness so that he would be able to push for goals towards the end of matches, when fatigue starts to set in.

Tezuka, who joined Albirex this year from Tsukuba University, feels that he has become more comfortable with playing in the SPL, improving his passing and involvement in the team's build-up play.

He said: "In the beginning, I didn't have good performances but it's getting better now. I'm playing good, feeling good and I'm getting used to this league."

White Swans coach Keiji Shigetomi is pleased with Tezuka's recent displays, especially with forwards Tsuboi, Fumiya Suzuki and Fairoz Hasan out of action due to injury. He said: "I didn't give him the task to score the goals, but as you know we have many injured players. So in those situations, his performance really helps us."

He also lauds the rest of his charges, whom he says have trained and worked harder to fill the void left by the absentees.

With just six games left, Tezuka hopes to score at least two more and notch another two assists to add to his tally of five goals and three assists as Albirex aim to win their fifth title in six years.

But they face a tough challenge from the Lion City Sailors, who leapfrogged Albirex to top the table on goal difference after Friday's 2-1 win over Tanjong Pagar.

However, Shigetomi's focus is on his side's next game against the Young Lions, who bagged their second win of the season last weekend with a convincing 4-2 victory over Balestier Khalsa. The Young Lions may be last in the eight-team table, but Shigetomi expects a tough game against them today.

He said: "Young Lions are united and getting better as the season passes, so the match won't be easy for us. But we need the three points, so we have to play with confidence to be at the top..."

While Young Lions coach Philippe Aw believes that the win over Balestier was good for morale, he stresses that the emphasis is on performance not results, and feels there were areas for improvement in last weekend's match.

But he remains encouraged by his team's displays since the league resumed in mid-July after the international break and is pleased with their progress.

Despite Albirex missing a few attackers, Aw admits that things will not be any easier.

He said: "Albirex are not about one or two good players.

"Their strength has always been teamwork. Their mentality to work hard for each other is something they do very well. We will need to execute our game plan well if we are to get a positive result."

YOUNG LIONS V ALBIREX

Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202, 5.20pm