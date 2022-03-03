'Terror' for Brazilian footballers, families as they flee

SAO PAULO • A group of Brazilian footballers and their families arrived in Sao Paulo on Tuesday after a two-day odyssey to escape war-torn Ukraine, where they play their club football.

The 13 Brazilians from Shakhtar Donetsk were among dozens of people who crammed into a train and then a bus for a journey to Romania that lasted more than 30 hours.

From there, they were able to board flights back to Brazil.

"The hardest thing was everything we saw on the road - people dying, people that had nothing to do with this situation," said Pedrinho, a 23-year-old forward, upon his arrival in Sao Paulo.

"I took my four-month-old daughter with me and all I wanted was for her to be OK. Images of terror, destroyed cities... these are the things that remain in my head."

Before the war began, there were around 500 Brazilians, including those playing for Shakhtar and Dynamo Kyiv, in Ukraine.

That is down to around 100 now, according to the Brazilian embassy in the capital Kyiv.

Shakhtar defender Marlon Santos, 26, admitted it was "difficult to stay calm" as his countrymen fled for their lives.

The group embarked on a 17-hour train journey and then a 15-hour bus ride with the help of European football's governing body Uefa to reach Romania.

"It was very dark when we left, we didn't know what we would come across," said Maycon, a 24-year-old Shakhtar midfielder who left with his wife, two children and parents in tow.

"I just asked for calm so that my children did not feel what we were feeling," added his wife.

But the relief at now being in a safe haven is tempered by the concern for their Ukrainian teammates left behind.

"We have great friends there, I'm sorry for them and really hope everything gets resolved," said Maycon.

