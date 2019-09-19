Ter Stegen stakes claim to be Germany's No. 1

DORTMUND • Whether Germany coach Joachim Low was watching or not, Marc-Andre ter Stegen delivered his message on Tuesday night.

The Barcelona goalkeeper produced a Man-of-the-Match performance to help the Spanish champions escape with a 0-0 draw at Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League Group F opener.

It was ter Stegen's first game since he voiced discontent with his backup role to Germany No. 1 and Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer during the recent Euro 2020 qualifiers with the Netherlands and Northern Ireland.

His second-half penalty save from Dortmund forward Marco Reus was the pick of a string of world-class stops to deny the home side, who have now failed to score in five of their last six matches in the Champions League.

After saving his fourth penalty from six attempts in the competition to further burnish his reputation as a spot-kick specialist, ter Stegen insisted that "people know what I'm capable of".

He added: "I just want to concentrate on my work and show my capabilities to 100 per cent. I managed that today."

The undisputed No. 1 for the past three terms at the Nou Camp, he is finding it harder to break through for Die Mannschaft, though.

Neuer kept his place between the posts for both qualifiers to leave ter Stegen on the bench, as he has been for every competitive international game since October 2017, a decision he has since called "a tough blow".

But while he remains unappreciated for Germany, Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde, who gave 16-year-old sensation Ansu Fati his first Champions League start - the youngest player to do so for the club - knows what an asset it is to have a safe pair of hands.

Thanking ter Stegen for "his outstanding saves", the Spaniard said: "They made it complicated for us, but fortunately, Marc has been very good. We benefit from that."

Former Spain and Real Madrid No. 1 Iker Casillas also tweeted "his level today was sensational", as Barca kept up their 14-match unbeaten streak against Bundesliga sides, dating back to 2001.

