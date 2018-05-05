Tennis: Kvitova battles past unheralded Buzarnescu to win first Prague title

(REUTERS) - Petra Kvitova won her third tennis title of the year as she fought back from a set down to beat Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the Prague Open final on Saturday (May 5).

The Czech second seed got off to a flying start and took a 4-1 lead in the opening set but Buzarnescu battled back to break Kvitova's dominance, winning the next five games to clinch the set.

Kvitova roared back in front of a raucous home crowd, using her powerful forehand to pin Buzarnescu back in the second set and broke the Romanian's serve three times to force a decider.

The two-time Wimbledon champion, who missed the Prague event last year owing to a hand injury following an attack on her at home, maintained her momentum to win her home tournament in her first appearance in it.

The 28-year-old left-hander added to her triumphs in St Petersburg and Doha this season.

Buzarnescu fell to a second WTA final defeat after losing out at the Hobart International final to Belgian Elise Mertens.

World No. 10 Kvitova has little time to celebrate as she plays Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko in the Madrid Open first round on Sunday, two weeks before the start of the French Open.