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Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel dies after collision with opposing goalkeeper in match

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Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel collapsed following a collision with opposing goalkeeper who had rushed out of goal to clear a long ball.

Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel collapsed following a collision with opposing goalkeeper who had rushed out of goal to clear a long ball.

PHOTO: MSN.COM

Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel died on Nov 3 at the age of 30, a day after suffering a cardiac arrest following a collision during a match, the Spanish second-tier football club said.

“Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true, from CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic passing of Jesus de Miguel Alameda,” it said.

“There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this feeling overflowing with sadness.”

The match against FC Andorra was abandoned seven minutes into stoppage time after de Miguel collapsed following a collision with away goalkeeper Jesus Owono, who had rushed out of his area to clear a long ball and struck the striker in the chest with his knee.

Medical staff treated the player on the pitch for more than five minutes before he was taken to hospital by ambulance. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.