Tenerife match abandoned after player collapses

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Nov 2 - Tenerife's Spanish second-tier match against Andorra was abandoned on Monday after striker Jesus de Miguel collapsed following a collision with away goalkeeper Jesus Owono, with local media reporting he suffered a cardiac arrest on his way to hospital.

The score was 2-2 seven minutes into stoppage time when Owono charged towards the centre circle to clear a long ball and appeared to strike De Miguel in the chest with his knee.

De Miguel lay motionless as players from both teams desperately signalled for medical assistance. Owono was shown a straight red card.

Medical staff treated the Tenerife forward on the pitch for more than five minutes while distressed players watched, several of his teammates in tears, before he was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

According to multiple local media reports, De Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest in the ambulance and was resuscitated by emergency personnel en route to Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria University Hospital.

The reports said he was in a stable condition but remained unconscious in the hospital's emergency department. REUTERS