Ten-man Real Madrid score late to snatch victory at Alaves

VITORIA-GASTEIZ, Spain - A stoppage time header by fullback Lucas Vazquez earned 10-man Real Madrid a 1-0 victory at lowly Alaves in LaLiga on Thursday, with defender Nacho handed his marching orders following a sliding tackle.

The win left Real Madrid on top of the standings on goal difference, level on 45 points with surprise package Girona who were held to a 1-1 draw at Real Betis earlier on Thursday. Barcelona are third on 38 points.

A toothless Real Madrid failed to create almost any opportunities as they looked to be heading towards a dull goalless draw.

But after loosing Nacho to a straight red in the 54th minute, Real started to show signs of life and finally scored when Toni Kroos lifted a corner to Vazquez who headed home from the crowded box. REUTERS