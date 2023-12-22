Ten-man Real Madrid score late to snatch victory at Alaves

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid - Estadio Mendizorroza, Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain - December 21, 2023 Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni celebrate after the match REUTERS/Vincent West
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid - Estadio Mendizorroza, Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain - December 21, 2023 Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez scores their first goal REUTERS/Vincent West
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid - Estadio Mendizorroza, Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain - December 21, 2023 Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Vincent West
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid - Estadio Mendizorroza, Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain - December 21, 2023 Real Madrid's Rodrygo in action with Deportivo Alaves' Rafa Marin REUTERS/Vincent West
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid - Estadio Mendizorroza, Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain - December 21, 2023 Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham is shown a yellow card by referee Isidro Diaz De Mera Escuderos REUTERS/Vincent West
Updated
24 min ago
Published
24 min ago

VITORIA-GASTEIZ, Spain - A stoppage time header by fullback Lucas Vazquez earned 10-man Real Madrid a 1-0 victory at lowly Alaves in LaLiga on Thursday, with defender Nacho handed his marching orders following a sliding tackle.

The win left Real Madrid on top of the standings on goal difference, level on 45 points with surprise package Girona who were held to a 1-1 draw at Real Betis earlier on Thursday. Barcelona are third on 38 points.

A toothless Real Madrid failed to create almost any opportunities as they looked to be heading towards a dull goalless draw.

But after loosing Nacho to a straight red in the 54th minute, Real started to show signs of life and finally scored when Toni Kroos lifted a corner to Vazquez who headed home from the crowded box. REUTERS

