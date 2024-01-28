Ten-man Juventus held to home draw by lowly Empoli

TURIN, Italy - Empoli midfielder Tommaso Baldanzi scored a second-half equaliser to hold leaders Juventus to a 1-1 home draw in Serie A on Saturday after Massimiliano Allegri's side were reduced to 10 men early in the first half.

Dusan Vlahovic put Juventus ahead in the 50th minute, scoring from close range following a corner, before Empoli substitute Baldanzi levelled 20 minutes later with a low strike from distance.

Juve were down to 10 men in the 18th minute when striker Arkadiusz Milik was sent off for a challenge on Empoli forward Alberto Cerri, the referee overturning his initial decision to book the Pole following a VAR review.

Juventus top the standings with 53 points from 22 games, two ahead of Inter Milan who have two matches in hand. Empoli are second bottom on 17 points. REUTERS

