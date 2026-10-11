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Ten-man Freiburg bag late winner against Schalke to go top of the Bundesliga

BERLIN, Oct 11 - Ten-man Freiburg scored an 85th-minute winner through Keisuke Goto to snatch a 2-1 victory over visitors Schalke 04 on Sunday and move top of the Bundesliga.

Freiburg, who had already made a club-record start with 10 points from their opening four matches, climbed to 13 points, ahead of Borussia Dortmund on goal difference. Champions Bayern, who drew 2-2 against Augsburg on Saturday, are third on 11.

With Freiburg in control, Maximilian Eggestein put the hosts in front after 10 minutes, but Schalke hit back through Adrian Gantenbein on the half-hour.

Freiburg were reduced to 10 men when Yuito Suzuki received a second yellow card in the 64th minute, seemingly handing Schalke the initiative.

But the visitors were far too passive and toothless in attack to make the extra man count and Freiburg punished them five minutes before the end with Japan international Goto snatching the winner with a glancing header. REUTERS