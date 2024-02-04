Ten-man Barcelona ease to victory at Alaves

VITORIA-GASTEIZ, SPAIN - Barcelona won 3-1 at Alaves in LaLiga on Saturday thanks to goals by Robert Lewandowski, Ilkay Gundogan and substitute Victor Roque, who was sent off after picking up a second yellow card.

Barcelona opened the scoring thanks to an incisive pass from Gundogan to Lewandowski and the Pole lofted the ball over goalkeeper Antonio Sivera to score his ninth goal of the season.

Gundogan popped up early in the second half with a fine left-foot strike from Pedri's pass to increase Barcelona's lead.

Alaves launched a quick counter-attack two minutes later following a breakaway by Alex Sola who crossed for Samu Omorodion to head home.

Barcelona increased their lead thanks to a shot from Roque, who had replaced Gundogan in the 63rd minute.

The Brazilian was sent off nine minutes later, however, after receiving yellow cards for an elbow on Nahuel Tenaglia and a foul on Rafa Marin.

Barcelona are third in the standings on 50 points, seven behind leaders Real Madrid, who face Atletico Madrid on Sunday, and five adrift of second-placed Girona who play Real Sociedad. REUTERS