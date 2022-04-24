Ten Hag's tough job just got tougher

LONDON • If Erik ten Hag's rebuilding job in the summer, when he takes over the Manchester United hot seat, was not already difficult enough, he will likely not even have the cushion that Champions League football provides.

After seeing Arsenal deal a major blow yesterday as Nuno Tavares, Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka struck in a 3-1 Premier League victory at the Emirates, interim boss Ralf Rangnick wrote off the visitors' hopes with four games left.

Asked if their bid to qualify for the Champions League was dead, the German said: "Pretty sure. For me, even before the game it was not very likely. But after today's result, it is gone, yes."

The Gunners were rewarded for their blistering early pace as Tavares tapped home in the third minute after United goalkeeper David de Gea pushed away a curling effort by Saka, following some poor defending.

Saka doubled the lead from the penalty spot, after a foul in the build-up to a strike by Eddie Nketiah that went in but was ruled out as offside by the video assistant referee (VAR).

Despite hitting the woodwork three times, including Bruno Fernandes' missed spot-kick, United's sluggish performance overshadowed fleeting moments in which they threatened. It was a stark reminder of the challenge facing the incoming ten Hag, who was named the club's fifth full-time manager since 2013 earlier in the week.

The Red Devils got one back as Cristiano Ronaldo, returning after missing the midweek trouncing by Liverpool after the death of his infant son, swept in Nemanja Matic's cross.

But a long-distance thunderbolt from Xhaka 20 minutes from time - his first goal of the season - killed off any hopes of a comeback.

On what ten Hag would be thinking after United's 10th league loss of the season to fall six points behind Arsenal (60), who still have a game in hand, Rangnick said: "There is a lot of work for sure. We knew that before the game.

"We showed what football we can play. Although we had to deal with the two early goals we still showed the attitude. There is nothing about the attitude of the players we should fault today."

Failure to qualify for the Champions League will result in tens of millions of pounds lost in terms of TV revenue and prize money.

That would be a problem for Ajax Amsterdam coach ten Hag as there is a huge revamp on the horizon, with the likes of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Edinson Cavani all set to leave on a free transfer in the summer, alongside Matic.

Still, the Dutchman expects his high standards to be met and he will not be afraid to confront underperforming players when he takes up his first role in English football next season.

"I will not change my view on coaching," he told Dutch newspaper Trouw yesterday.

"The material always determines how you play, but I set the requirements that come with it and the standards. I tell who has what task and those who don't meet it, will be told that, regardless. I make no concessions in that regard."