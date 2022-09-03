Ten Hag wants United to be 'ruthless'

LONDON - Jadon Sancho fired Manchester United to a 1-0 win at Leicester City on Thursday, as the England forward showed he still has a role to play despite the big-money signing of Brazil winger Antony.

He netted in the first half to seal United's third successive Premier League victory after two losses.

It was a well-timed contribution, coming just hours after United officially confirmed their £86 million (S$139.2 million) swoop for Antony.

United manager Erik ten Hag worked with Antony at Ajax Amsterdam and the 22-year-old will be pushing for a starting spot on the right wing, a role currently occupied by Sancho.

But Sancho did his best to remind ten Hag of his qualities with his second goal of the season to help United move up to fifth, just one point adrift of the top four.

After a nightmare start to his reign - the Red Devils were beaten by both Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford - ten Hag appears to have steadied the ship with a stronger defensive line and he was satisfied with his team's latest display of spirit at the King Power Stadium.

"It is another step forward so I am happy with that. We showed good team spirit. We had 11 players on the pitch who fought for each other and scored a lovely team goal," the Dutchman said.

"When we have 11 players on the pitch who can defend and attack together, we have energy... Still, there are improvements to make but that is normal at this stage... We have to be more ruthless."

United were unchanged from the side that won 1-0 at Southampton last weekend, meaning Cristiano Ronaldo was reduced to a second-half substitute appearance for a third straight game.

The Portugal captain had hoped to leave United before the transfer window shut on Thursday, but the 37-year-old was unable to find a suitor who could match his wage demands as well as offer him Champions League football.

After the game, ten Hag insisted he was "on the same page" with the veteran about his role at the club, saying: "We need a good squad and we needed numbers. There are a lot of games to cover. Once we have Cristiano and Casemiro getting fitter, it will get better still.