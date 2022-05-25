Ten Hag to take fight to rivals

LONDON • Manchester United's new manager Erik ten Hag believes it is possible to end the dominance of Manchester City and Liverpool despite taking over a struggling side that finished a lowly sixth in the Premier League.

United ended up 35 points behind champions City (93), who pipped Liverpool to the title by a point, as the Red Devils registered their lowest-ever Premier League points tally this season.

City boss Pep Guardiola has now claimed four titles in five years, while Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp can complete a treble of Cup trophies this season should the Reds see off Real Madrid in Saturday's Champions League final.

Guardiola and Klopp - the managers of United's two biggest rivals - have consistently battled it out for the major trophies, leaving United, without silverware since their Europa League triumph in 2017, as bystanders.

However, ten Hag challenged the suggestion it would take the departure of one or both of Guardiola and Klopp for his team to be able to compete again.

"In this moment I admire them both," he said, as he was unveiled at Old Trafford on Monday.

"They play in this moment really fantastic football, both Liverpool and Manchester City.

"But you always see that an era can come to an end. I am looking forward to battle with them."

The former Ajax Amsterdam boss, 52, is United's fifth permanent manager since the club last won a league title in Alex Ferguson's farewell season in 2013.

Ten Hag also had a spell as Bayern Munich's reserve team manager earlier in his career and said he was used to the demands of working at a big club.

"This is a project, it takes time," the Dutchman said. "But I know in this club - I have the experience of Ajax and Bayern - in the top (clubs), there is never time.

"We want to win every game, so we go from game to game and then we will see. This club has a great history, now let's make the future. It's really exciting to do that with the people around in the club."