Ten Hag to lead United: reports

LONDON • According to multiple British media reports, Manchester United have settled on Erik ten Hag as their next full-time manager, with the Ajax Amsterdam boss set to be offered a three-year contract that can be extended by another year.

The Dutchman, whose deal at the Eredivisie leaders runs out next year, has been given the all-clear to leave in the summer and talks have been ongoing over the past month.

There will reportedly be a modest £1.6 million (S$2.84 million) compensation fee to be paid to Ajax, but ten Hag is set to become the highest paid Dutch coach in the history of the Premier League.

While current Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal earned £3.3 million per year as United manager from 2014-16, Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf yesterday said his compatriot will earn in excess of that.

The daily also confirmed ten Hag had reached a verbal agreement with United to become their fifth full-time manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

The 52-year-old is expected to bring his current Ajax assistant Mitchell van der Gaag to Old Trafford.

Robin van Persie may also join as a coaching assistant but the former United and Arsenal forward is said to have reservations, having joined Feyenoord's set-up just last summer, and his strong family ties may keep him in Rotterdam.

Reports say there will be no official announcement before Ajax's Dutch Cup final against PSV Eindhoven on Sunday, but it is hoped confirmation can take place by the end of this month at the latest.

He will stay in charge of Ajax until the end of the season and will want to sign off with his third Dutch double in five years.

Ten Hag will have a huge job on his hands as he will inherit a side who have spent this campaign in free fall.

United will end the season without silverware, dating back to 2017, and are likely to miss out on the Champions League next season.

As things stand, the seventh-placed Red Devils may even be absent from Europe all together.

Many players are also out of contract this summer, including Juan Mata, Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard, and a big rebuilding project awaits ten Hag.

Given the club's problems, his imminent appointment will not appease the disgruntled United fan base, who are planning a protest on Saturday when bottom side Norwich visit in the Premier League. A supporters' group called The 1958 have organised a protest march against the Glazer family owners.

In a tweet, they said "the club's a mess so we need to act and raise awareness again" and the demonstration would be the "start of the constant, relentless, peaceful and legal protests" against the Glazers rather than "another Liverpool".

Last April, some United fans stormed the club's Carrington training base and many more then broke into Old Trafford before a closed-door Premier League game against archrivals Liverpool, forcing the fixture to be postponed.

Many United fans blame the Glazers, who took over in 2005, for the club's on-field decline and have never fully embraced the Americans. A recent survey by the Manchester United Supporters Trust, found 78 per cent of respondents were "dissatisfied" with those at the helm over the past year.

More than three-quarters from the sample of 19,956 supporters also said they lacked confidence the club have "a clear strategy to return to the top".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE