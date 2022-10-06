Ten Hag thanks City for 6-3 'lesson' ahead of Omonia tie

LONDON - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has thanked Manchester City and their manager Pep Guardiola for teaching his team a lesson in their 6-3 Premier League thrashing on Sunday.

The Red Devils are aiming to bounce back from that drubbing when they travel to Cyprus to face Omonia in their Europa League Group E clash on Thursday.

Ten Hag's men have three points from their opening two games to sit second in the group, behind Real Sociedad (six), while Omonia are rock bottom with zero points.

Speaking on Wednesday, ahead of the game, he urged his players to improve from that "unacceptable" performance against City.

"Sunday we had a bad day at the office. City were better, we have to accept that (the result), but we can't accept our unacceptable performance," the Dutchman said.

"So thank you for the lesson, Pep and City. We have to understand, we have to do things much better.

"We have to... understand the problems, what we can improve."

Winning four straight Premier League games seemed to have lifted United, who had started the season with two defeats, but the loss to City showed there is still work to be done.

The Red Devils have now lost two of their last three games - before Sunday, they beat Sheriff Tiraspol but lost to Sociedad, both in the Europa League.

Ten Hag's men are clear favourites for the match against lowly Omonia, but he is taking nothing for granted, adding that he will be playing his "best team".

It also remains to be seen if veteran star striker Cristiano Ronaldo will lead the attack - he was left on the bench against City - now that Anthony Martial is fit again.

"Cristiano is really competitive, he is not happy when he is not playing, but I repeat, he is training well, in a good mood, motivated and he gives his best," said ten Hag.

Harry Maguire has yet to recover from his injury, while fellow centre-back Raphael Varane is a doubt after being forced off against City.

Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are also not fully fit.

Omonia have lost all four of their previous matches against English opposition, and with one goal scored and five conceded in the Europa League so far, they are unlikely to pose a big threat.

But coach Neil Lennon is not giving up just yet. He said: "Every team is beatable on any given day so we must believe we can win."

EPL leaders Arsenal host Norway's Bodo/Glimt who are top of Group A on four points. They have a point more than the Gunners, but have played a game more.

AFP

OMONIA V MAN UNITED

Singtel TV Ch128 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 12.40am