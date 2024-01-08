Ten Hag says players must have faith in their capabilities to play at Man Utd

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said players must have confidence in their capabilities to play at the Premier League club, given the extraordinary expectations that come with joining the record 20-time top-flight champions.

According to media reports in Britain, England winger Jadon Sancho is set to rejoin Borussia Dortmund on loan, adding to the list of big-money signings that have struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old moved to United from the Bundesliga side for 85 million euros ($93 million) in August 2021, signing a five-year deal, but could not hold down a regular spot and later became embroiled in a disciplinary row with Ten Hag.

Ten Hag's Dutch compatriot Donny van de Beek, 26, also made a loan switch to the German league by joining Eintracht Frankfurt earlier in January.

When asked whether Van de Beek's struggles would put off players, Ten Hag told reporters: "That is always on those players and how much confidence you have in your capabilities.

"But I can tell you one thing — the Premier League is tough, Manchester United, that is tough to play there because it is more easy to play in almost any other team than Manchester United because the pressure is that high always.

"You have to deal with that. But if you have confidence in yourself, this is the best challenge and this is definitely the best club you want to be at as a player.

"It depends on player to player, and it depends especially on the character of the player, their personality."

United, eighth in the league, face League One club Wigan Athletic in the third round of the FA Cup later on Monday. ($1=0.91 euros) REUTERS