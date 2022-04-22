Ten Hag 'Excited by challenge'

LONDON • Manchester United have named Ajax Amsterdam coach Erik ten Hag as their new manager to succeed interim boss Ralf Rangnick, the Premier League club said yesterday.

The Red Devils added the Dutchman had signed a three-year contract until June 2025 with an option for a one-year extension, with the deal subject to work visa requirements.

Ten Hag is the fifth permanent manager to be appointed by United since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, following David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"During the past four years at Ajax, Erik has proved himself to be one of the most exciting and successful coaches in Europe, renowned for his team's attractive, attacking football and commitment to youth," said United's football director John Murtough.

"In our conversations with Erik leading up to this appointment, we were deeply impressed with his long-term vision for returning Manchester United to the level we want to be competing at, and his drive and determination to achieve that."

Rangnick took over as interim manager in November following the sacking of Solskjaer and a brief caretaker spell of former player Michael Carrick.

United, beaten 4-0 by Liverpool on Tuesday, are sixth in the Premier League and face the prospect of missing out on qualification for next season's Champions League.

The 52-year-old ten Hag was appointed by Ajax during the 2017-18 campaign and led them to Eredivisie glory in 2019 and last year, as well as the Champions League semi-finals in 2019. Ajax are also on course to win this season's Dutch league.

On taking over the Old Trafford hot seat, he said: "It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead.

"I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.

"It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United."

Ajax chief executive and former United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar said the club were disappointed to lose ten Hag but wished him well.

"Four-and-a-half years is a good amount of time, but we would have liked to have kept Erik at Ajax for longer. He is going to make the step to one of the biggest clubs in the world, in a fantastic league," the Dutchman added.