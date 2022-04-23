Ten Hag 'a good choice'

Rangnick confident incoming boss can rebuild and improve United with new side

Updated
Published
4 min ago

LONDON • Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has backed Erik ten Hag to succeed in the job, saying yesterday that there was enough evidence from the Dutchman's previous roles that he can improve the inconsistent Premier League side.

The Red Devils on Thursday announced Ajax Amsterdam's coach as the full-time successor to the German from the end of this season, with the 52-year-old signing a three-year deal until June 2025 with an option for a one-year extension.

Ten Hag is the fifth permanent boss to be appointed by United since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, following David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and will arrive following a trophy-laden spell with Ajax, including two Dutch doubles.

"We don't know each other in person but from what I've seen of him with Bayern Munich (reserve team) and Ajax now, I like his football," Rangnick said ahead of today's Premier League trip to top-four rivals Arsenal.

"I'm pretty positive with a full pre-season and having the chance to build and mould his own staff with a new team, we'll see a different team and improvement on the pitch.

"I knew he was a candidate and told the board from what I had seen that he would be a good choice."

United are sixth in the league with 54 points from 33 games, three points and a spot behind Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

Rangnick, who was appointed in November until the end of the season with an agreement for a further two years as consultant, added that he was focused on helping United in their last five games.

The 63-year-old also said recruitment for next season was best left to the board, but suggested that a significant rebuild was on the cards.

"It's obvious there are a few players whose contracts are expiring. Some of them are on loan... If Erik asks me my opinion, I will speak about my experience," he added. "On the other hand, he'll also have his own ideas."

Scott McTominay and Raphael Varane have recovered from injury, while Cristiano Ronaldo is also available after missing the midweek trouncing by Liverpool following his newborn son's death.

Top on new man's to-do list

LONDON • Erik ten Hag has never shied away from a challenge, but the biggest task of the Dutchman's career awaits after accepting on Thursday the role of Manchester United manager from next season. Here are some of the most pressing issues in the 52-year-old's in-tray:

RELEASE RONALDO?

While Cristiano Ronaldo was welcomed back as a hero in August, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's 21 goals have not been enough to lift United into the top four. Releasing the Portuguese, 37, would free up funds for younger legs more suited to ten Hag's style of play. But keeping a global superstar on the books would be in the interests of United's sponsors.

IMPOSE AN IDENTITY

Ten Hag will be United's fifth full-time manager since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. In that time, they have swung from the possession-based football of Louis van Gaal, to the defensive approach of Jose Mourinho to the counter-attacking style favoured by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Ten Hag needs to impose his identity and be given the right players to carry it out.

OVERSEE AN OVERHAUL

Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata are all expected to leave for free at the end of the season, while Nemanja Matic wants out. United may also look to move on the likes of Phil Jones and Eric Bailly. If all seven of them depart, it will leave them with just 15 senior outfield players.

The Sun has said ten Hag may need a £200 million (S$353 million) war chest to revamp the squad.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

However, Paul Pogba, who was injured at Anfield, is set to miss the remainder of the season, Rangnick confirmed.

The France midfielder is out of contract in the summer and the club's record signing at £89.5 million (S$157.8 million) has likely played his last game for United.

REUTERS

ARSENAL V MAN UNITED

Singtel Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 7.30pm

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 23, 2022, with the headline Ten Hag 'a good choice'. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top