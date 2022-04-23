Ten Hag 'a good choice'

LONDON • Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has backed Erik ten Hag to succeed in the job, saying yesterday that there was enough evidence from the Dutchman's previous roles that he can improve the inconsistent Premier League side.

The Red Devils on Thursday announced Ajax Amsterdam's coach as the full-time successor to the German from the end of this season, with the 52-year-old signing a three-year deal until June 2025 with an option for a one-year extension.

Ten Hag is the fifth permanent boss to be appointed by United since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, following David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and will arrive following a trophy-laden spell with Ajax, including two Dutch doubles.

"We don't know each other in person but from what I've seen of him with Bayern Munich (reserve team) and Ajax now, I like his football," Rangnick said ahead of today's Premier League trip to top-four rivals Arsenal.

"I'm pretty positive with a full pre-season and having the chance to build and mould his own staff with a new team, we'll see a different team and improvement on the pitch.

"I knew he was a candidate and told the board from what I had seen that he would be a good choice."

United are sixth in the league with 54 points from 33 games, three points and a spot behind Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

Rangnick, who was appointed in November until the end of the season with an agreement for a further two years as consultant, added that he was focused on helping United in their last five games.

The 63-year-old also said recruitment for next season was best left to the board, but suggested that a significant rebuild was on the cards.

"It's obvious there are a few players whose contracts are expiring. Some of them are on loan... If Erik asks me my opinion, I will speak about my experience," he added. "On the other hand, he'll also have his own ideas."

Scott McTominay and Raphael Varane have recovered from injury, while Cristiano Ronaldo is also available after missing the midweek trouncing by Liverpool following his newborn son's death.