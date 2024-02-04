Tella double steers Leverkusen to 2-0 win at Darmstadt

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - SV Darmstadt 98 v Bayer Leverkusen - Merck-Stadion am Bollenfalltor, Darmstadt, Germany - February 3, 2024 Bayer Leverkusen players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - SV Darmstadt 98 v Bayer Leverkusen - Merck-Stadion am Bollenfalltor, Darmstadt, Germany - February 3, 2024 Bayer Leverkusen's Nathan Tella celebrates scoring their second goal with Florian Wirtz REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - SV Darmstadt 98 v Bayer Leverkusen - Merck-Stadion am Bollenfalltor, Darmstadt, Germany - February 3, 2024 Bayer Leverkusen's Borja Iglesias misses a chance to score REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - SV Darmstadt 98 v Bayer Leverkusen - Merck-Stadion am Bollenfalltor, Darmstadt, Germany - February 3, 2024 Bayer Leverkusen's Nathan Tella in action with SV Darmstadt 98's Gerrit Holtmann REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
DARMSTADT, Germany - Bayer Leverkusen's Nathan Tella scored in each half to steer the Bundesliga leaders to a 2-0 victory at Darmstadt 98 on Saturday and keep them two points clear at the top ahead of next week's summit clash with champions Bayern Munich.

Leverkusen went in front in the 33rd minute when Alejandro Grimaldo curled in a cross from the left to the far post and unmarked Tella heading in.

The visitors should have added at least one more goal in the first half, missing several good chances including one for new signing Borja Iglesias.

Nigeria international Tella sealed victory in the 52nd minute, thundering home a shot from a Florian Wirtz layoff for his fourth league goal.

Leverkusen, still unbeaten across all competitions this season, are top on 52 points, two ahead of Bayern, winners 2-1 over Borussia Moenchengladbach. REUTERS

