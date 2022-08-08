Telco 'Deeply sorry' but issues persist

Disruptions continued to plague StarHub's broadcast of English Premier League (EPL) games for some local football fans last night - a day after many frustrated subscribers took to social media to air their grievances.

Issues such as broadcast lags, low quality pictures and audio, as well as sudden freezes on their screens were reported since the season's opening match on Friday, when Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 2-0. Some customers also complained about issues with logging in or linking their subscription to their devices.

Local telco StarHub posted an apology on its Facebook page just before midnight on Saturday, saying it was "deeply sorry" and pledged to resolve the issues.

However, the problems persisted during yesterday's game between Manchester United and Brighton. A number of customers said that they faced the same issue and flocked to social media to vent their frustrations, although a few said the problems were "not as bad" as the previous day.

StarHub subscriber Er Li Heng streamed the Manchester United-Brighton match on both his phone and iPad. The audio on his iPad lagged and while the stream on his phone was better, he said that it "gets disconnected with an error message every now and then".

"Yesterday (on Saturday) it was way worse," said the 35-year-old project manager. "The quality was comparable with what you would get on an illegal stream."

Another subscriber, Jeremy Tan, compared the quality of the Chelsea-Everton game he watched on Saturday to the quality of "a pirated CD".

The Blues fan watched the game on his phone after he failed to cast it to his TV. Said the 38-year-old: "I was alone thankfully, if I had invited friends they'd probably kill me, or we'd kill StarHub together.

"My friends are also talking about it, the WhatsApp groups are going crazy too. Even some people with StarHub TV are facing problems too."

Arsenal fan Victoria Lim was one of those who faced problems despite having a TV box. She said her team's game was "generally fine" but the broadcast became poor during the Fulham-Liverpool game on Saturday.

"The screen would completely go black and error messages would pop up... It was quite a nightmare to be honest, especially when you're in the middle of the game... (and) it keeps getting disrupted, it really ruins the mood," said the 26-year-old.

She also reported that the problems became worse for the Chelsea match, adding that the audio was "weird" and "echoey", which drove her and her parents to watch the game on mute.

In response to queries, StarHub said last night said that "preliminary investigations indicate that the network did not scale quickly enough to meet the viewership surge". "This triggered error messages on some of our customers' devices and affected broadcast quality for them," said the telco.

It added that there were "fewer reports pertaining to the OTT (over the top) streaming", and that "many of the teething issues encountered by customers yesterday have since been resolved for today's games".

"However, we will continue to work hard to address technical issues faced by some customers and improve the viewing experience."

Subscribers contacted by The Straits Times felt that StarHub should offer some sort of compensation for the disruptions, a sentiment that was also widely stated on social media. Agreeing, Lim, however, just wants the issues to be fixed. She added: "Personally for my family, what's most important is they iron this out and we get to enjoy watching the rest of the EPL matches in peace."

StarHub won the EPL broadcast rights in Singapore for the next six years, starting from this season. Singtel had owned the rights for 12 years prior.