Teh tarik at Singapore Day in Japan

(From left) Matsumoto Yamaga president Fumiyuki Kanda, Epson Singapore managing director Munenori Ando and Geylang International chairman Ben Teng celebrating three years of partnership with Singapore Day, held before Yamaga were beaten 1-0 by Yokohama F. Marinos at the Sunpro Alwin Stadium yesterday. Made possible by both clubs' sponsors Epson, the collaboration was signed in 2016 and has seen players and coaches benefit from training stints and exchange programmes. Other activities include the Epson Youth Challenge that has been held in Singapore since 2017. This year, the Singapore Day event, supported by Singapore Airlines and Singapore Tourism Board, featured a booth that allowed Yamaga fans to taste Singapore delicacies like curry chicken, pandan cake and teh tarik.