Teerasil ties Alam Shah's record

Teerasil Dangda scored a brace to help Thailand to a 4-0 victory over Myanmar in the Suzuki Cup yesterday and equal Singaporean Noh Alam Shah's record tally of 17 goals in the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Championship.

On his tournament debut at the age of 20 in 2008, Teerasil had finished as one of the three top scorers with four goals.

Now at 33, he continues to make an impact in front of goal.

While the War Elephants started their campaign with a routine 2-0 win over Timor-Leste last Sunday, they were far from convincing.

But before 1,142 spectators at the National Stadium, the five-time champions looked closer to their former selves against Myanmar.

The improved display was largely down to a stronger supporting cast around Teerasil with Thailand coach Mano Polking handing Japan-based duo Chanathip Songkrasin and Theerathon Bunmathan, Leicester City midfielder Thanawat Suengchitthawon and Buriram forward Supachai Chaided their first starts of the tournament.

With the game's opener in the 23rd minute, Teerasil, who in 2014 became the first Thai player to make an appearance in Spain's La Liga, showed why he is one of the most lethal finishers in the region.

Receiving a ball driven by right-back Narubadin Weerawatnodom, the forward controlled it expertly outside the box before slamming the ball hard into the bottom-left corner of the net.

In the 53rd minute, Teerasil and Thailand's second goal arrived from the penalty spot after Manuel Tom Bihr was adjudged to have been fouled in the box.

Substitute Worachit Kanitsribumphen added a third in the 78th with a strike from inside the box. Supachok Sarachart then clinched a fourth in added time.

Teerasil, who is hoping to surpass Alam Shah's record at this edition, said: "I am honoured to be holding this record - it's one I never thought I would hold. But the most important thing is that we got the win today and I want us to achieve our target of winning the championship."

Polking paid tribute to his front man. He said: "We are very happy for Teerasil. He is one of the best players I have coached and today we saw how he always positions himself in a place where he gets good chances and he showed that he is a clinical finisher."

In the night's other game, the Philippines recorded the biggest margin of victory at this Suzuki Cup so far with a 7-0 trouncing of Timor-Leste. It was the Azkals' first win of the tournament.

The largest scoreline in the Championship's history remains Indonesia's 13-1 victory over the Philippines in 2002.

Thailand are now top of Group A with six points. They are level on points with Singapore but have a better goal difference. The next test for them is Tuesday's match-up with the Philippines, who are third and three points behind. Timor-Leste are bottom.